I love Christmas. The reason it’s celebrated, the opportunity to spend time with family, the general good spirits it seems to bring out in us all, I love it all. What I don’t love is Christmas shopping.
There are a lot of reasons I am averse to setting foot in a store, particularly at this time of year. For starters, I am extremely thrifty. Some people would use less polite terms like “tightwad,” “cheap” or “miserly.” Say whatever, but to me, if I truly love you and you love me back, why, I should be able to present you with a little plastic reindeer that poops jellybeans from the dollar store and you should be content. It’s the thought that counts and I think I’m pretty broke. On top of that, I just really don’t like being in super crowded stores where I’ll end up arm-wrestling somebody’s grandma for the last Thighmaster or whatever. This is exacerbated when I go shopping with my wife. Whereas as I run in a store, grab the first few things I see, get out and hope what I bought ends up being a good present for someone, she meticulously walks up and down each aisle, closely surveying everything that is available. This may be why she is so much better at present giving than me, but I digress.
We’ve been busy (and a little sick) so we really hadn’t had the chance to do much shopping until last week. We went to an establishment you are probably familiar with. I’m not going to mention the name here, but they sell books. One could say it is quite a “Noble” operation and it definitely not in a Barn(e). Anyway, she slowly and methodically worked her way through the store, pulling things off shelves for closer inspection, looking at prices and doing whatever normal people do when they shop. This exercise lasted for a quite a while, well past this particular store’s normal hours. Of course, since they want to get as many people in spending money as possible this time of year, they were open, I think, until midnight. Once the hours of torturous shopping was coming to an end and we made our way to the kindly lady who would be taking all of our money, a fellow got in line behind us. As the checkout lady started checking us out, the guy apparently felt the need to speak up right then, instead of wait until we were done and he was actually at the cash register.
“Excuse me!” he shouted to the checkout lady. “I have an idea I need to share with you. It’s important. It’s going to make the store millions of dollars.” The lady seemed surprisingly disinterested in this guy’s moneymaking brilliance.
“Great,” she said flatly.
“Yep. If they’ll listen to me, they’ll make millions of dollars,” he reiterated.
“OK. Let me finish with these folks first,” she said, not even looking up.
This store had an in-house coffee bar. It’s a wildly popular chain…won where even the biggest STAR will spend several BUCKS on a drink. Not going to divulge the name, though. Anyway, the guy pointed in the direction of the coffee place.
“You know, I made them millions of dollars. Maybe billions,” he said.
“Uh huh,” she said, disinterested in the potential windfall.
“I told them for a long time they needed to offer almond milk for their coffee. A lot of people can’t do dairy,” he said.
The lady just kept ringing up our purchases.
“But they wouldn’t do it. I ended up having to threaten to sue them before they did it, but look at them now,” he said.
At this point, I started to doubt this man’s credibility as a financial kingmaker. It’s hard to imagine this giant coffee empire shaking in its boots over this dude’s almond milk threats.
“Wow,” she finally said, still not actually looking at the guy. “That’s incredible…have to talk about it later, though.” The guy seemed perturbed and finally walked away. I guess we’ll never know his newest billion dollar idea. I’m sure we’ll hear about his lawsuit soon, though.
A portion of this column appeared in a previous edition of the News & Reporter.