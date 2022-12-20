I love Christmas. The reason it’s celebrated, the opportunity to spend time with family, the general good spirits it seems to bring out in us all, I love it all. What I don’t love is Christmas shopping.

There are a lot of reasons I am averse to setting foot in a store, particularly at this time of year. For starters, I am extremely thrifty. Some people would use less polite terms like “tightwad,” “cheap” or “miserly.” Say whatever, but to me, if I truly love you and you love me back, why, I should be able to present you with a little plastic reindeer that poops jellybeans from the dollar store and you should be content. It’s the thought that counts and I think I’m pretty broke. On top of that, I just really don’t like being in super crowded stores where I’ll end up arm-wrestling somebody’s grandma for the last Thighmaster or whatever. This is exacerbated when I go shopping with my wife. Whereas as I run in a store, grab the first few things I see, get out and hope what I bought ends up being a good present for someone, she meticulously walks up and down each aisle, closely surveying everything that is available. This may be why she is so much better at present giving than me, but I digress.

A portion of this column appeared in a previous edition of the News & Reporter.

