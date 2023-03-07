Chester County is preparing to pump a lot of sunshine…into the power grid.
At Monday’s meeting of Chester County Council, there was discussion of a proposed agreement between the County and a business, which presently goes by the codename “Project 2187.” County Bond Attorney Michael Kozlarek provided some brief details on the project, which included the total investment anticipated ($70 million) and what exactly the company behind the 2187 name does.
“It’s a solar generation facility,” he said. “They will produce 70 megawatts of power each year. They are in discussions with a grid provider.”
A megawatt is equivalent to one million watts of electricity, which is enough to power between 400 and 900 conventional homes.
The company is not seeking a fee-in-lieu-of-tax arrangement with the county, which is standard for many large industries, but is seeking special source revenue credits. The proposed agreement would run for 40 years and would generate approximately $314,000 in taxes for Chester County each year.
There was no discussion Monday of how many jobs may be produced by the project or where exactly the solar farm would be located. It would be considered part of a multi-county industrial park, but that doesn’t indicate an actual area of the county. Multi-county industrial parks exist only on paper and are used to procure tax incentives from the state.
Another solar generation site was announced for Chester County last year. Birdseye Renewable Energy announced intentions to build a 600-acre solar site near Fort Lawn last year and touted that it would produce enough clean energy annually to power 11,000 homes.
Chester County Council passed first reading on the proposed agreement with Project 2187 unanimously.