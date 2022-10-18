It’s a good thing titles cannot be copyrighted. With apologies to Erica Jong, I title this self-confessional column, “Fear of Flying.” I cannot say I fear flying, but I am a most reluctant air traveler. I have reason to be. I’ve had two close encounters with an air disaster. The first was as a boy. A man with his shiny new pilot’s license took me up for a spin in his Cessna. It wasn’t much of a trip. We took off, circled, and landed.

He looked as white as a ghost.

