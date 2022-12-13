Friday was a good night for the Great Falls boys basketball team. In fact, it put the wraps on a good week.
The Red Devils finished up the week 3-0 Friday with a come-from-behind win over AA power Andrew Jackson by a score of 48-46. Not only did the team find a way to tough out a win after falling behind early on, it avenged its only loss of the season in the process.
Dre Coleman led the way offensively for Great Falls in the game with 17 points and added 12 rebounds. Deuce Fair was also in double figures with 10 points.
Last Wednesday, Great Falls won its home opener over Chesterfield in a blowout, 73-35. Aaden Fair had a big night, with 19 points. Jalen Young finished with 17, Deuce Fair 10 and Tremaine Caldwell 9.
Great Falls started the week with the first of its three AA opponents, that being Buford. The Red Devils picked up a 51-48 road win in that contest. Coleman scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the game. Aaden Fair added 16 points.
Now 6-1 overall on the season, Great Falls goes to AAAA Indian Land on Thursday.