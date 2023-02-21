GF PIC

The Great Falls offense has been hitting on all cylinders both inside and outside.

 PHOTO BY TRAVIS JENKINS

Apparently, talk isn’t cheap when it comes to basketball.

“I thought we were focused and did a good job of preparing ourselves in the pregame. We were locked in. We weren’t as focused as we needed to be in practice yesterday. There were some things we needed to work on. We finished up having a conversation about those things,” Alex Fair, Great Falls basketball coach, said last Wednesday.

