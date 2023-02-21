Apparently, talk isn’t cheap when it comes to basketball.
“I thought we were focused and did a good job of preparing ourselves in the pregame. We were locked in. We weren’t as focused as we needed to be in practice yesterday. There were some things we needed to work on. We finished up having a conversation about those things,” Alex Fair, Great Falls basketball coach, said last Wednesday.
Whatever was discussed obviously did the trick as Great Falls opened the Class A playoffs with an 85-43 blowout win over Ware Shoals.
The Red Devils built up a big lead early on and did so with an outside assault. Aiden Fair knocked down an early three-pointer, Deuce Fair connected from outside, Rico McCullough drained a long one and even big man Dre Coleman stepped outside the arc and drilled trey.
“People may not realize it but he’s actually one of our best shooters,” Fair said.
Almost before Ware Shoals knew what hit it, they trailed 17-4 just over four minutes in. They managed to slow the pace down a bit after that with some longer possessions, but still faced a big 26-8 deficit after one.
The Red Devils basically put the game on ice in the second quarter as Aaden Fair stayed red hot from outside. He connected on three more three-pointers and had 11 points in the frame as the Great Falls lead swelled past 30. The Red Devils would substitute heavily the rest of the way but still continued to build on the lead en route to the 42-point win.
Aaden Fair led a balanced scoring effort with 19 points for Great Falls. Coleman added 14, Deuce Fair had 11 and McCullough 9. All but two players on the expanded Red Devils playoff roster scored in the contest.
The win set up a contest with a familiar foe. Great Falls and High Point have met in the playoffs on numerous occasions in recent years. High Point beat the Red Devils in the upperstate finals in 2019, Great Falls returned the favor the next year and picked up a subsequent playoff victory over the Grizzlies. High Point came into the game with one of the state’s top players in guard Ali Kahn and were fresh off an opening round victory over defending state champion Calhoun County. Saturday’s game was close early on and high-scoring as well, with the Red Devils leading 21-20 after one. From that point on, Great Falls slowly pulled away, played good defense and got a huge game from Coleman in a 70-58 victory. Coleman went for 27 points and 10 rebounds. McCullough scored 19 and Deuce Fair added 10.
The win sent Great Falls to the third round of the playoffs. The Red Devils played host to Denmark-Olar on Tuesday night. The winner of that game advances to this weekend’s upperstate championship. Check the News & Reporter’s Facebook page and Twitter feed (@CNR_Sports) for results of that contest.