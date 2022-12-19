It’s a scenario that no doubt took place during the manhunt in 2021 for Tyler Terry: A search team needs new batteries for their two-way radios. Another team that’s been searching needs water and food. A third set of searchers have encountered an area where the trees have fallen, creating a possible dangerous situation for searchers.
How to coordinate all these reports and requests from the field? Using existing applications I an innovative way, Chester County Emergency management Deputy Director Laura Kunzie figured out how to do this.
Kunzie took some existing GIS (Geographical Information System) mapping software and a phone app and turned it into a powerful logistical and communications tool that first responders can use while in the field to make real-time requests, submit reports on conditions and other things in the field and report potential hazards that a large group of searchers might encounter during an emergency operation.
This software utilization was put into use during the search earlier this year for senior Judy Pate, who wandered away from the nursing home where she was a resident.
Kunzie and Chester County EMD have been busy training first responders on the use of this Arc GIS Field Map application. The N&R participated in one of the training sessions to learn how this existing software and smartphone app can be used to aid first responders in the county.
The training session was held at the City of Chester Fire station.
In her introductory remarks, Kunzie said she was hired as EM Deputy Director in 2021 the same month as the weeklong manhunt for Tyler Terry began. The manhunt had about 600 people in the field participating in the manhunt for Terry.
During the incident, Emergency Management provided printed maps of the search area. Kunzie said it would take her 20 minutes to drive from the incident command post at Lewisville High School to the EM office in Chester, 20 minutes or more to print the maps (depending on how detailed they were). Kunzie was not familiar with the map software, so it routinely took her longer than that to produce useable maps and then she had to drive back to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
“This was taking upwards of 60 minutes for us to get printed hard copy maps into the field,” she said. And sometimes, those maps were incorrect.
“And by the time I got there, they could be looking in a completely different area,” she admitted.
“So we had a huge lofty goal. All we wanted to do was to be able to print maps in the field,” she said.
So Kunzie found an application already being used in the county, ArcMap, which is which is what the tax assessor’s office uses to enumerate properties in the county, among other uses.
“There were versions of this already available in the county. What we didn’t know was that there was an online version, ArcGIS Online. With an Internet connection and access to a browser, we would be able to manipulate maps in the field, and print maps in the field. We had met our goal with something that was already available in the county,” Kunzie said.
Being able to print maps in the field was enough of a benefit, but as TV pitchman Billy Mays famously said, “but wait, there’s more…”
Kunzie said ArcGIS had a companion smartphone app, ArcGIS Field Map.
“When we started figuring out what this thing could actually do, we knew we had to invite some partners in, so we invited the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and when Sheriff Max Dorsey saw what this could do…he was very excited and 100% on board,” she said. Sheriff Dorsey sent dedicated personnel from the CCSO to help work on implementing this new tool. Development of the protocols for using the ArcGIS Field Map took from February to July of this year, Kunzie said.
She explained the app has situational awareness on the map, so when the incident command posts something to the app, any authorized person with the app will be able to see those notifications.
The app also tracks location of all the users who are signed in and have tracking capabilities enabled. What teams post in the field can be seen by all, including the incident command.
“The app supports real-time intelligence collection, so the minute that you post it, it appears on the map. There are operational “dashboards” that tell us everything that’s going on in the field: are there intelligence reports, are their field requests, are their hazard reports? What information is coming in from the field?” Kunzie said.
The app allows teams in the field for a large scale incident, such as a search for a missing person, a manhunt or other incident like an active shooter situation to post three kinds of information: field intelligence (a piece of evidence may have been discovered, or there was a sighting of the missing person, for example), field requests (a search team needs water brought to their current location. Previously, there was no way for the incident command to know where the team was at to get them the water) or hazard reports (in a house-to-house search, be aware there is an aggressive dog at this and such location).
The app can be set up for some 35 different incident types, Kunzie said.
She said she is pretty certain there is no agency in the state or perhaps even the nation, who is using this app in the same capacity that Chester County is using it. In fact Kunzie has been asked by the ArcGIS developer to speak at one of their national conferences on this innovative use of their software and application.
The Field Map app was used for the first time successfully during the search in September of this year for missing senior Judy Pate, Kunzie said. She said about 150 people are trained in the use of the Field Map app at this point.
The final part of the training was a practical exercise. Five safety cones had been set up around the outside of the first station to simulate situations search teams might encounter in the field. Teams had to first find the cones, and then determine what the situation was (field intelligence report, hazard report or field team request) and log it on the app for everyone else on the search teams to be able to access the information.
“Are you going to have a card with an icon printed on it out in the field?” Kunzie asked the trainees. Of course the answer was no, the searchers will have to determine what type of report they are making.
Once the teams had located all five clues, they met in the new Mobile Command Post that Emergency Management purchased earlier this year. All of the trainees, the ones who would actually be using the new application, commented on how useful the tool would be in the event of an incident.