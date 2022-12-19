It’s a scenario that no doubt took place during the manhunt in 2021 for Tyler Terry: A search team needs new batteries for their two-way radios. Another team that’s been searching needs water and food. A third set of searchers have encountered an area where the trees have fallen, creating a possible dangerous situation for searchers.

How to coordinate all these reports and requests from the field? Using existing applications I an innovative way, Chester County Emergency management Deputy Director Laura Kunzie figured out how to do this.

Trending Videos