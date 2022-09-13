HONOR PIC

Friends, family, former colleagues and school officials gathered Friday to dedicate the press box at Chester High in honor of former radio voice Carlisle Roddey.

 BY BILL MARION

He just wanted one seat, but he got them all.

On Friday night, the press box at Chester High School was officially named in honor of the late Carlisle Roddey, who spent 47 years behind the microphone as the radio “Voice of the Cyclones.” Roddey, obviously, spent many years as Chester County supervisor and the county government building is named in his honor, but I figure that he would be even more tickled by this honor. Government was his job, but the Cyclones were his true passion.

