GF PIC

Jordan Butler, (left) a near seven-footer, had a big game Saturday for Christ Church at both ends of the floor.

 PHOTO BY TRAVIS JENKINS

Great Falls rarely played a competitive game against Class A competition this season. Saturday was no exception, but in reverse.

After going undefeated against fellow 1A competitors during the regular season and playoffs (with only two games decided by single digits), the Red Devils were on the receiving end of a blowout Saturday, falling to private school powerhouse Christ Church 55-27.

Trending Videos