Great Falls rarely played a competitive game against Class A competition this season. Saturday was no exception, but in reverse.
After going undefeated against fellow 1A competitors during the regular season and playoffs (with only two games decided by single digits), the Red Devils were on the receiving end of a blowout Saturday, falling to private school powerhouse Christ Church 55-27.
The Cavaliers jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up. Great Falls leans on its defense and thrives on turning teams over and picking up easy transition baskets but struggled to that end against the experienced Christ Church roster.
“They are very hard to press,” said Great Falls Coach Alex Fair. “They’re one of the best teams we’ve seen all season.”
Cavaliers point guard D.J. Harvey didn’t score in the first quarter, but he protected the ball, got dribble penetration and effectively ran the offense. Christ Church was able to harass the Red Devils into some turnovers and converted them to easy baskets. Five different players scored for them in the first quarter and they ran their lead up to 19-5 before Great Falls mounted its only real run of the game. Deuce Fair drained a mid-range jumper and Rico McCullough knocked down a long-range three-pointer as part of a 5-0 spurt that made it 19-10 after one.
Dre Coleman was fouled on a shot in the paint early in the second and hit a pair of free throws (the only two Great Falls attempted in the game) to pull Great Falls within seven at 19-12, but the deficit quickly went back to double figures and stayed there. Harvey scored six points in the frame, with two coming off transition layups and Jordan Butler got going in the second as well after a slow start. The 6’11 senior (a Missouri commit whose older brother plays in the NBA) added six points as did Woods Windham, who scored three baskets off nice assists from Harvey. McCullough ended a 10-0 Christ Church run with a three-pointer but the Cavaliers led 37-19 at the break.
In the second half, Butler really asserted himself defensively. Great Falls is generally able to attack inside, primarily with the 6’7 Coleman, but they just weren’t able to overcome the size disadvantage. That, combined with a growing deficit, led to some bad shots and long three-point attempts, which just weren’t falling.
“They don’t make any mistakes and they capitalize on your mistakes,” Fair said.
Great Falls went more than four minutes to open the third without a field goal. Though the Red Devils played good defense, they only scored six points (four by Aaden Fair and two by Coleman) in the frame and trailed by 26 through three. In the fourth, Christ Church slowed the pace down to eat clock but also didn’t get many good looks against the Great Falls defense, managing only six points in the quarter. The Red Devils couldn’t make up any ground, though, as they mostly continued to shoot from outside without success. The only points for the team in the final eight minutes was a layup off a steal with a minute to play by Deuce Fair.
“They played very well and we didn’t play our best and that’s on me,” Fair said.
He said Butler (who has signed with Missouri) was as good as advertised and would likely be playing in the NBA very soon. He said having a near seven-footer “is almost unheard of” in high school basketball.
“I’m still proud of these guys,” Fair said.
Coleman led Great Falls with eight points, while Aaden Fair added seven.
Saturday’s loss marked the final prep game for Coleman, Deuce Fair, DeMarion McMullen and Jordan Holmes (who missed most of the season with a torn knee ligament). Fair said the entire group made great contributions to the program and left a strong legacy. The class leaves with a state title (in their freshmen year) and back-to-back appearances in the upperstate title game.
Christ Church advances to face Scott’s Branch for the state title this Saturday.