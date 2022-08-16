This morning, I read about a RARE criminal case. After receiving TIPS from the victim, police GRILLED the suspect and made an arrest.

MEAT Rochelle Wright, a 42-year-old Florida resident (of course this happened in Florida). Last week, she and a man with whom she has a child were sitting at the table when she became tired of “his behavior and their arguing.” Things escalated and she apparently reached for whatever was handy to fling at him. That turned out to be a raw piece of steak. I’m trying to imagine how he explained the situation once he called 911.

