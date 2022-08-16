This morning, I read about a RARE criminal case. After receiving TIPS from the victim, police GRILLED the suspect and made an arrest.
MEAT Rochelle Wright, a 42-year-old Florida resident (of course this happened in Florida). Last week, she and a man with whom she has a child were sitting at the table when she became tired of “his behavior and their arguing.” Things escalated and she apparently reached for whatever was handy to fling at him. That turned out to be a raw piece of steak. I’m trying to imagine how he explained the situation once he called 911.
“911 what’s your emergency?”
“I was just attacked with a steak.”
“A steak. My lady friend attacked me with a steak.”
“A stake? Like a sharp piece of wood? Are you a vampire, sir? Did she attempt to drive it into your heart as you lay sleeping?”
“No. Not a stake, a steak. Like, a piece of a cow.”
“Oh, gotcha. So, it had been marinated in garlic or something. She was trying to ward you away?”
“Ma’am, I am not a vampire. I am a regular man who was attacked with a steak.”
“OK, but just the same, we are sending officers over there armed with silver bullets. You keep your teeth to yourself you blood-sucking night creature.”
When I read stories like this, my first assumption is that the phrase “alcohol was involved” will pop up at some point and it sure enough did here, with the pair apparently being intoxicated according to reports. Drunk people are notoriously bad liars, so I imagine this lady didn’t come up with a palatable alibi.
“Ma’am, this gentleman alleges you assaulted him with a steak.”
“No, no, no, no. You’ve got it all wrong. It was time for dinner and I was trying to be helpful. I TOSSED him the steak and would have tossed him some salt and pepper, salad and potatoes if he hadn’t got all crazy and called the law.”
“That doesn’t seem very believable.”
“Hmmm. Well, you know, I’ve always heard that the way to tell whether a steak is done or not is to throw it against a wall and see if it sticks.”
“That is spaghetti, ma’am. You throw spaghetti noodles against a wall to see if they are done.”
“Well, maybe in your house, but where I come from when you want to see if that filet is done, you just chuck it right into the wall and that’s where I was aiming.”
“So, even if that was a thing, which I don’t believe it is ma’am, the hole in your story is that the steak was uncooked. It was totally raw.”
“I saw a ‘skeeter and thought I was throwing a shoe at it. I’ve got a pair of shoes that are steak-colored.”
“Raw steak, seared, medium…what color?”
“(Sigh). Just put the cuffs on me.”
Police are trained to see right through those kinds of stories. She was booked on a misdemeanor charge and later released on her own recognizance. Kudos to police for taking care of this matter. That was a job…WELL DONE.