MUSC-Chester inmate inpatient unit will provide benefits to community on many levels
MUSC and S.C. Department of Corrections officials visited Chester recently to hail the opening of a new inpatient unit to treat inmates from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
MUSC Health System CEO Dr. Patrick Cawley addressed the group of SCDOC and MUSC officials, local law enforcement in the form of Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, local lawmakers and others at the opening of this new facility in what was formerly the Chester hospital’s “med/surg” wing.
The specialized 36-bed unit will include acute care, long-term care, medical/surgical beds, and critical care beds. Specially trained RNs, LPNs and patient care techs will staff the unit. SCDC patients that need emergency care will be transported to the closest emergency room to their facility. If the inmates need long term care, they would be transferred to the secure SCDC wing at Chester Medical Center.
“This day is the culmination of years of hard work on behalf of many individuals, who have collaborated to construct one of the most secure in-patient units in the state.
“This security includes over 60 monitors, interior and exterior cameras, barred windows, on-site security and protocols for treating SCDC patients,” Dr. Cawley said.
“This project offers economic stability for the Chester Medical Center. This stability and MUSC Health supports the Chester community and looks forward to continuing our positive relationship for years to come.
“This is MUSC’s mission: to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina and beyond. This new inpatient unit helps us deliver on that mission,” Dr. Cawley said.
SC Department of Correction Director Bryan Stirling said the idea for the inpatient unit started as a question when MUSC purchased several medical facilities in rural areas around the state. He asked MUSC officials if they would be interested in exploring the idea with the SCDC about having an inpatient facility for SCDC inmates?
“This will be a 36-bed facility, and what that means for us we would generally have 36 people across the state in various facilities — it could be in Charleston, or Greenwood, or Columbia or Florence. What does that mean for security? Like everyone else, we have staffing issues at the SCDC and we struggle to staff our facilities, just like everyone else in this day and age…We would utilize about 144 officers who would be at different facilities around the state (where inmates might have to go for medical care). Here, with one centralized facility, we can use 20 officers, 10 per shift.
“What that means is those 144 officers can flow back into the institutions and be back on post. It also means we can reconstitute our Search Team. We’ve had search teams where we’ve had to pull officers here and there from other facilities.
“That’s the security benefit. As for the savings, this facility cost about $3.3 million to harden, bars on the windows, security cameras and things of that nature. Through other partnerships with MUSC, we are going to have a cost savings for purchasing drugs for our patients (we have the purchasing power of MUSC for us) and it will result in a cost savings — that won’t cost us anything the first year and the years after that there will be an annual saving of about $3.2 million,” Stirling said.
He said the planning team went around the nation and saw what other states were doing in similar partnerships and they took the best practices from those other joint ventures.
State Sen. Mike Fanning used the lessons taught in the old song “High Hopes” to show that just like the “little old ant” who thought he could “move a rubber tree plant” while “everyone knows an ant can’t”, rural hospitals like Chester Medical Center can do great things and “move that rubber tree plant.”
“In the last 15 years, small rural counties have seen their hospitals close time after time after time. “Ants” being squished down by the corporate giants that run medical and healthcare for the USA, and have over-run our healthcare, limited our options in small rural communities (just down the road in Fairfield, we saw the hospital close) and driven up prices. Thanks to our partner MUSC, we have been able to do some amazing this here in Chester. Not only is Chester defying the trend, but Chester is the “little old ant” who no one thinks can,” Sen. Fanning said.
“No one believed that Chester could thrive, except for MUSC. Those partners are the one thing that is allowing us to defy the trend…keeping healthcare costs down, while giving rural residents, not just of Chester, but of Wilksburg, Richburg, Fort Lawn and Great Falls that same access to the same top quality healthcare, at no price increase, and access to some of the best healthcare in the southeast.
“And MUSC is continuing to bring in the partners, like those we celebrate today. We celebrate the fact, Director Stirling, that we are finding creative ways to “move rubber tree plants” unlike any county in America, and doing it while saving taxpayers money. Statewide this consolidation will save our taxpayers money because we’ll be spending less money by sending less patients all across the state. We’ll also be saving taxpayer money by saving the Department of Correction’s abilities, a department that has resources stressed out already; but the ultimate winner is that Chester will see our hospital not just continue to exist, but to thrive and the money that is saved, will be infused into Chester County, helping a rural county do something that no other rural county is doing,” Sen. Fanning said.
Although state Rep. John King does not represent Chester, he told the crowd he nevertheless has a stake in the success of the hospital where he was born when it was known as the Chester County Hospital.
“We applaud you today for keeping this hospital vibrant,” Rep. King said. “I was excited when I saw that MUSC was partnering with this hospital — and now you are doing something even bigger, you are making sure our inmates across the state have quality healthcare,” he said. He also brought greetings from Rep. Annie McDaniel, who had a prior commitment.
Sheriff Dorsey said he was also born in the Chester Hospital, and it is a special place to him.
He and SCDC Director Stirling are colleagues from the time Dorsey was a SLED agent and Stirling was in the State Attorney General’s office, and when they would meet, they often kicked around the idea that became the MUSC Dept. of Corrections partnership to treat inmates in one central location.
“This partnership is going to be great for our county. We are going to have greater access to better healthcare, we’re going to have access to more healthcare options. And that won’t be just available to the men and women in this wing, that’s going to be available to the entire community,” Dorsey said.
Speaking of safety, Dorsey said it is his main priority, and safety for the community also means having access to quality medical care.
“I want the community to know we have a comprehensive safety plan in place, and we’re working with the Department of Corrections. We’re going to make sure this place is safe. On top of all those safety protocols that Director Stirling talked about, we have a response plan in conjunction with Emergency Management Director Ed Darby and the Sheriff’s Office and the fire department and other public safety entities.
“I want the community to know that you’re going to be safe, not only when you come here to visit, but I want the community around the hospital to know that this is going to be a safe environment,” Dorsey said.
Lancaster Medical Division CEO Scott Broome said the new wing would also bring in some additional jobs, which will have an impact on the local economy.
“This wing represents 36 beds, so it’s like opening a 36-bed hospital. This represents the demand for additional resources, additional equipment and additional specialists,” Broome said. “It brings additional things like that, that will take care of the patients in the hospital that are here (in this wing), but not only those: it will also take care of the patients coming here to Chester from the community as well,” Broome pointed out.
Following the formal presentation, Director Stirling said when he read in the newspaper that MUSC had purchased several rural hospitals, he contacted Dr. Cawley and asked what they planned to do with the facilities? Dr. Cawley answered that MUSC was going to try to sustain them.
Stirling related that when he was Governor Nikki Haley’s Chief of Staff, he watched a number of rural hospital facilities decline and shut down. He asked Dr. Cawley if they would consider partnering with them. His next call was to discuss the idea with Sheriff Dorsey.
“Once we got the community buy-in, we got MUSC’s buy-in and we got my staff’s buy-in, it frankly became a no-brainer,” Stirling said.
“Today was the culmination of a lot of idea generation and conversations in which we can help expand the services at Chester Medical center, who, because they’re a rural hospital, are under constant pressure, just from the number of patients here. If we don’t have enough patients, it’s hard to get enough doctors and hard to get enough nurses. By working closely with the Department of Corrections, they’re going to bring a fairly steady number of patients here and simply because of that, we’ll be able to recruit more doctors and nurses,” Dr. Cawley said.