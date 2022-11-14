I’m fascinated by food. It’s one of the few things every person on the planet has in common. Though people in different countries (or even different areas of the same country) eat different things, we all have to have food to live and survive and most of us commune and communicate around the dinner table. So, whenever I see some story about “hot, new food trends” I usually read them with interest…then get exasperated and tell you how dumb they are in this space.

One of the biggest food-themed holidays on the calendar is coming up next week (Thanksgiving). Certainly it is an occasion to give thanks for all the wonderful blessings we all receive and it’s an opportunity to spend time with family friends, but mainly it’s about eating so much that you kind of hurt yourself. So when I saw a story entitled “Four food trends to help plan a modern Thanksgiving” I clicked on it. I am a stickler for tradition, but I try to keep at least a somewhat open mind to new things. If you think about it, Thanksgiving menus have changed very little since the very first one back in 1621, when deer, duck, ham, clams, berries, fruit, pumpkin and squash were most likely served. I’ve never had clams for Thanksgiving and the turkey has replaced the duck, but most of the others remain the same. I figured a few modern twists might not be horrible and upsetting…and I was wrong. So very, very wrong.

Portions of this article appeared in a previous edition of the News & Reporter.

Trending Videos