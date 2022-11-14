I’m fascinated by food. It’s one of the few things every person on the planet has in common. Though people in different countries (or even different areas of the same country) eat different things, we all have to have food to live and survive and most of us commune and communicate around the dinner table. So, whenever I see some story about “hot, new food trends” I usually read them with interest…then get exasperated and tell you how dumb they are in this space.
One of the biggest food-themed holidays on the calendar is coming up next week (Thanksgiving). Certainly it is an occasion to give thanks for all the wonderful blessings we all receive and it’s an opportunity to spend time with family friends, but mainly it’s about eating so much that you kind of hurt yourself. So when I saw a story entitled “Four food trends to help plan a modern Thanksgiving” I clicked on it. I am a stickler for tradition, but I try to keep at least a somewhat open mind to new things. If you think about it, Thanksgiving menus have changed very little since the very first one back in 1621, when deer, duck, ham, clams, berries, fruit, pumpkin and squash were most likely served. I’ve never had clams for Thanksgiving and the turkey has replaced the duck, but most of the others remain the same. I figured a few modern twists might not be horrible and upsetting…and I was wrong. So very, very wrong.
The first “trend” was adding “sweet and juicy apples” to savory dishes “like root vegetable mash or celery root puree.” This was billed as a great, low-carb substitute for those who don’t want to eat heavy offerings like stuffing and mashed potatoes. Do what now? I’m not advocating that people gorge themselves or anything, but I also don’t see the harm in splurging a little bit on a few special occasions a year. Dressing and taters may not be the healthiest things, but I basically eat dressing two times a year, with one of those being on Thanksgiving. I don’t plan to stop doing so. I’m not anti-apple at all…I like apples most ways you can prepare them from raw, to applesauce, to juice or cider to cakes and pies. I, in fact, made a pork chop with apples recipe on the fly a while back and it was good. I don’t think I’d be real keen, though, on mashing up apples with a bunch of turnips, rutabagas, sweet potatoes or beets. Mainly because beets and sweet potatoes are gross and make me gag…and if I want turnips or rutabagas I’ll just eat turnips or rutabagas. If I eat them at Thanksgiving, they’ll be sharing space on my plate with taters and dressing. Come on people…stop worrying about how tight your abs look for one day and treat yourself to something soaked in delicious gravy.
The next trend listed was using fermented foods. Specifically, they mentioned, “kicking up the flavor of roasted Brussels sprouts or green beans with kimchi.” Kimchi is basically, spiced, fermented cabbage (and sometimes radishes). If you like kimchi, then knock yourself out…I don’t guess it’s much different than chow chow, when you think about it. I like chow chow on some things, but it seems an ill fit with Brussels sprouts and green beans, to me. Shouldn’t beans, generally, be cooked with pork of some kind…I know that’s less healthy, but again, we’re talking about the kind of meal you eat two or three times a year. Enjoy it…use fatback. And when you get right down to it, who wants nasty old sprouts taking up space on your Thanksgiving plate where meat or macaroni could be?
The third trend didn’t offend my sensibilities terribly, that being “hand pies.” Basically, it’s little tiny pies (smaller than even a turnover) that you can pick up whole and eat. I’m looking at a picture of “hand pies” and, you know, not to start a semantics war, but those are cookies. Things that size that are baked are in fact cookies, not “hand pies.”
Then we get the last and worst of the suggestions. The article notes that with more people going to “plant-based diets” you should consider having a meatless main dish. I’ll interpret that for you…these heathens are telling you to ditch the turkey and ham. They recommend that you cook a big acorn squash, cut it in half and fill the halves with “quinoa, roasted vegetables and nuts.” NO. No, I will not. Look, if you are a vegetarian or a vegan and don’t want to eat meat, that’s cool. Eat what you like…just understand that most people expect turkey or ham or both. Also understand that if you invite me to your house for Thanksgiving I’ll politely decline acorn squash with quinoa and nuts stuffed in it, then probably write a column about my awful Thanksgiving meal. I mean, I’ll wait a year or so and not use your real name, but I’m still doing that. I don’t love acorn squash to start with and quinoa is birdseed. I tried it once and I’m not carrying on with silliness here…it is birdseed. I’m a carnivore, I value tradition…birds taste delicious so give me some turkey. For some people, carving up the turkey is as much a part of the Thanksgiving tradition as eating turkey itself. It was often something dads would do, then when a son became old enough or had a family of his own, the big knife and fork would be symbolically turned over to him. Somebody saying “hey paw paw, cut me some of that big ol’ gourd-looking thing and pile on the quinoa” just doesn’t produce the same image in my mind.
I’m all for moderation and I’m a somewhat healthy eater, but let’s enjoy all that Thanksgiving has to offer. Besides, if you don’t stuff yourself with turkey and dressing and regular-sized pie slices, how are you going to get overly full and fall asleep on the couch watching football? In that case, it’s not even Thanksgiving at all.
Portions of this article appeared in a previous edition of the News & Reporter.