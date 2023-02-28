The plan to hire a full-time administrator for the Town of Great Falls is hasn’t been scrapped but it has been delayed.
Last year, Great Falls Mayor Josh Brantley first introduced the topic of the Town pursuing an administrator. He reasoned that Great Falls is poised for tremendous growth and progress because of the coming whitewater recreation that figures to bring in lots of tourists and attract new businesses. The Town also has to rewrite its master plan, which is something an administrator could focus on more than elected officials that are not full-time employees. Other projects are ongoing as well, so Brantley reasoned that someone needed to be on staff to oversee those things.
Initially, Brantley threw out a potential salary of $50,000 but there was some doubt expressed by other council members as to whether or not that would be sufficient to attract qualified candidates. The potential compensation was eventually expanded to somewhere between $50,000 and $70,000 with the pay based on experience. By November, though, Councilwoman Maria Rice said she had spoken to an administrator in another municipality who told her, “What you need and what you can afford isn’t matching up.” She also noted that the actual compensation would likely be even more than the listed salary once insurance and other benefits were taken into account. Temporarily, the position could be funded through federal ARPA funds, Brantley said, but there would have to be a long-term solution for funding, he said.
Qualifications and a job description were never really fleshed out and the matter has not been discussed in the past several meetings. Brantley told the News & Reporter the Town is working on budgeting the position, but is doing so with an eye towards next fiscal year.
“We have to make more adjustments before we can work that salary in,” he said.