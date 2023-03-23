Albermarle logo

At least $1.3 billion investment will create more than 300 jobs to build state-of-the-art “Mega-Flex” lithium hydroxide processing facility

Albemarle Corporation (Albemarle), a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced plans to establish South Carolina operations in Chester County. The company will invest at least $1.3 billion and create more than 300 new jobs to construct a new “Mega-Flex” lithium hydroxide processing facility. This facility will support the surging demand for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications that use lithium-ion batteries.

