After raising more than $1.2M for nonprofit organizations since 2016, Give Local Lancaster is expanding its reach this fall. The online philanthropy initiative will now support nonprofit organizations across all of Lancaster and Chester Counties.
With the expansion comes a new name: “Give Local!”
Launched in 2016 by the Arras Foundation and anchor partners (The City of Lancaster, Lancaster County Community Foundation, and Partners for Youth of Lancaster County), Give Local is an annual event and a 24-hour online giving campaign designed to raise funds, recruit volunteers, and build awareness for nonprofit organizations in the region.
With the 2022 program expansion, two new foundations have signed on as sponsoring partners: the Springs Close Foundation and the Chester Healthcare Foundation.
This year’s event falls again on National Philanthropy Day, November 15, 2022.
There are 78 participating nonprofit organizations in this year’s Give Local. For more information on these organizations and how to get involved, please visit www.GiveLocalSC.org.
“We are proud to provide the Give local platform and awards each year,” said Jodie Plyler, Chair of the Arras Foundation. “Give Local gives our nonprofit agencies an opportunity to speak directly to the community about their needs and allows individuals and businesses to celebrate the causes that matter most to them.” Plyler has served as foundation chair since 2019.
Nonprofit leaders
Last year’s event raised over $347,000 in 24 hours, through nearly 1,800 donations to 62 nonprofit agencies.
Top fundraisers in 2021 included: HOPE, Inc. (109 donors raised $44,996), Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation (62 donors raised $43,983), Seth’s Giving Tree (71 donors raised $20,750), Lancaster SPCA (209 donors raised $16,120), United Way of Lancaster County (25 donors raised $15,300), Lancaster County Council of the Arts (78 donors raised $14,725), Lancaster County First Steps (36 donors raised $14,152), KARE (20 donors raised $13,677), Lancaster Children’s Home (57 donors raised $13,592), GRASP (106 donors raised $11,340).
Business partnerships build philanthropy
Since inception, the business community has played an outsized role in the success of the Give Local initiative.
In 2016, 13 inaugural business leaders offered matching awards and other “prizes” for nonprofit Give Local participants. Private and civic organizations continue to provide matching dollar donations, cash awards, and services during the campaign. Some businesses provide retail discounts or freebies to individuals who donate during Give Local.
In 2021, a new business portal was added to the campaign, letting businesses showcase their philanthropy directly to the public and allowing them to launch fundraising or matching campaigns for their own employees.
Local Chambers of Commerce are leaders for the initiative each year. Lancaster and Chester Chambers of Commerce organizations have been involved in the initiative for six years. The Indian Land Chamber will be involved for the first time in 2022.
Chester County businesses and organizations stand to benefit from the 2022 expansion of Give Local.
“We are thrilled to see the program grow to serve all of Chester’s nonprofit organizations,” said Brooke Clinton, President of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce. “Our businesses, large and small, are always ready to get involved in community collaboration which improves our community life.”
More Foundation partners in 2022
Two new sponsoring foundation partners join the Give Local initiative this year.
The Springs Close Foundation is championing the initiative in both Lancaster and Chester counties and has helped the initiative grow in 2022. “We are so excited to be a part of Give Local and to see this opportunity expand in Chester County,” said Michele Lineberger, Executive Director of the Springs Close Foundation. “Give Local brings increased exposure to the vital role our nonprofits play. Partnering together in support of this initiative helps build better communities for all of us.”
Bill Bundy, President of the Chester Healthcare Foundation agrees. “We’ve been involved for a few years now and applaud the expansion and new name, which invites even deeper community collaboration.”
The Chester Healthcare Foundation has been involved in Give Local for several years, providing matching opportunities for Upper Midlands Rural Health Network.
All Give Local partners see the value of agencies working and learning together and sharing in each other’s success — something the initiative promotes. Each year, Give Local training, volunteer, and networking opportunities build new relationships among agency leaders and create deeper community bonds.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, we’ve been reminded that our people are generous and compassionate — and that we all need one another,” said Susan DeVenny, of the Arras Foundation. “We are proud of the dedication of so many whose hard work strengthens our community. We can’t wait for this year’s campaign to begin.”