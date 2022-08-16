The stands at Great Falls figure to be a little more full this week.
“I’m sure everybody in the region will be there,” said Coach Demarcus Simons. “I wouldn’t be surprised if some of our non-region opponents showed up too.”
The Red Devils open the season on Thursday night, instead of the normal Friday night, which is the traditional night in South Carolina for high school football. There are only a handful of games Thursday and no others in the immediate area, so Simons is certain lots of future opponents will be on hand to scout Great Falls in person. He welcomes that and hopes to give them all something to look forward to.
The Red Devils will open up against Heathwood Hall, a private school and SCISA member. The Highlanders were 5-7 last year but are typically a very competitive program. Simons said he certainly thinks that will be the case this year.
Heathwood Hall operates from a spread attack that is very similar to the one Great Falls employs. They will come in with an advantage in terms of roster size and Simons said that shows itself up front.
“They have the numbers. Their whole offensive line only plays one way. That’s just something we’ll have to deal with sometimes this year,” he said.
Defensively, the Highlanders will work from a 3-4 front. Simons said the group has some good athletes.
Great Falls dropped a hard-fought 14-8 decision to Blacksburg in Friday’s Chester County Football Jamboree, but that comes with an asterisk. Great Falls only had one scrimmage scheduled prior to the jamboree, that being at Eau Claire last Monday, but it was cancelled due to the weather.
“So we had not been on the field with anyone in a different-colored jersey,” Simons said.
That showed early with the team going through typical first-action mistakes. There were some penalties, some missed blocks, some center-to-quarterback exchange issues and one miscommunication that led to an interception. By the end of the first quarter and throughout the second, the offense started to click. Jaylan Sanders consistently moved the sticks on the ground and quarterback Jake Bair connected with a couple of different receivers for big gains. The defense really only allowed one sustained drive, forced two turnovers and got good play up front to somewhat stifle Blacksburg’s rushing attack.
“There was never a time to panic,” he said of the team’s start. “We just kept getting behind the sticks early because of some mistakes.”
Simons said he and his staff evaluated the film and will make some minor adjustments going forward. The team’s ranks are growing with about five new players coming out for practice. They may not make an impact this week, but should be contributing by the third week of the season.
As for this week, Simons said he wants his team to stay healthy, but he also wants to see them iron out the mistakes that were made this past Friday. He has a fairly young team, but a lot of the non-seniors have experience, having gotten playing time during last year’s 7-4 season. He knows some good players are gone from last year but he fully believes in this group and thinks the continuity of him being in his third year (with most of his staff intact) is a big boost. He wants to start with a bang, especially since he knows there will be some extra visitors in the stands.
Kickoff on Thursday at Great Falls is set for 7:30.