The high school basketball playoffs begin this week and all six county teams have qualified for the postseason.
Both teams from Chester High School will be in action this week. The boys team went 12-4 on the year, including a 4-4 region mark and finished in third place in Region IV-AAA. The Cyclones will be at number two seed Carolina Academy tonight at 6 p.m.
The girls team won a tie-breaker game on a neutral court Friday over Union County to earn a fourth-place region finish and claim a number four playoff seed. The Lady Cycs travel to Blue Ridge on Thursday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Lewisville’s girls team ended the year 9-9 overall and won a tie-breaker over Great Falls to finish to claim a second-place region finish. That gets the team a home playoff game on Wednesday and 6 p.m. against third-seeded Whitmire. The boys came in fourth in the region, are a number four seed and have to go to top-seeded Calhoun Falls Charter for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday.
The Great Falls boys team won another region championship this season and did so with a perfect 10-0 record. The Red Devils will be at home Thursday at 6 p.m. to face Ware Shoals. The girls team ended up with a third-place region finish and will be on the road Wednesday at McCormick for a 6 p.m. game.