Following the letter of the law is important, but sometimes it is just as important to follow the spirit of the law as well.

Chester County Council is presently fast-tracking some rezoning matters at 510 Junior’s Place, Bryant Corner Road and Lancaster Highway in Richburg. The requests deal with changing properties from a limited industrial district classification to a general industrial district classification. The intent, per discussions before the planning commission and Chester County Council, is to pave the way for a chemical company of some kind to locate a facility here. First reading on the changes was held at a special called meeting March 1, second reading was Monday night and third-and-final reading is slated for next week.

