Following the letter of the law is important, but sometimes it is just as important to follow the spirit of the law as well.
Chester County Council is presently fast-tracking some rezoning matters at 510 Junior’s Place, Bryant Corner Road and Lancaster Highway in Richburg. The requests deal with changing properties from a limited industrial district classification to a general industrial district classification. The intent, per discussions before the planning commission and Chester County Council, is to pave the way for a chemical company of some kind to locate a facility here. First reading on the changes was held at a special called meeting March 1, second reading was Monday night and third-and-final reading is slated for next week.
Rightly and understandably, citizens living near the proposed site have concerns. When you hear “inorganic chemicals” mentioned as something that will be produced near your home and near Fishing Creek, you SHOULD ask questions, especially when it seems like the process is being rushed or ramrodded through and when the planning commission only recommended approval of the zoning changes on a 3-2 vote.
In this case, we understand why there is a compressed timeline and we do not believe it has anything to do with getting something pushed through without the public noticing. With some economic development projects, time truly is of the essence. There is heavy competition for any industrial project and if you don’t have the skids greased to facilitate what is needed, you won’t be in the running for the jobs and investments that could be in the offing. We think some fears may have been assuaged when Councilwoman Erin Mosley, who voted against approval on first reading citing a lack of information on the company, voted yes on Monday. She said she’d gotten a lot of answers to questions and felt much better about the company and the chemicals that will be produced. Councilman Corey Guy, who has worked in management of chemical companies, aired a lot of questions and concerns on first reading but said Monday he thinks citizens will ultimately be OK with the company and that the chemical in question (a lot of specifics still can’t be discussed publicly) is already used at local plants and in some personal hygiene products.
All that is actually background for a separate concern. Some citizens, ones who are not in favor of the company coming to Chester or just have concerns about how quickly the process is progressing, have questioned us about the County’s meeting notice policy. Legally, per the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, all meetings of public bodies must be posted at least 24 hours in advance. The posting should include the time and place of the meeting and an agenda of what will be discussed. Legally, the County has to post the agenda on a publicly visible bulletin board at its offices, send the agenda to anyone that has requested they receive meeting notices and post it on the County website. Chester County follows the letter of the law, meeting all of those requirements without fail.
The problem some have expressed to us is that in dealing with a potential chemical company coming near their homes and with needed rezoning being done in a greatly compressed timeline, just doing what the law says is necessary is not enough. Very few people go to the County government headquarters to look at a bulletin board and people have no way of knowing when a special called meeting (which can be called on 24 hours notice at any day or time) is going to take place, so they don’t know when to look at the County website to find an agenda.
Granted, there is only so much an entity can do to make someone aware of something, but we can think of one simple solution. The County makes use of social media platforms like Facebook. We’d suggest the County simply post meeting notices and agendas there in addition to the other legally-required steps. Most people use social media, they check it often and putting a meeting notice and agenda there at the same time it is posted to the website and bulletin board would put it in front of more eyeballs. That way, every effort has been made to get notices and agendas in front of members of the public that might want to attend a meeting in person and perhaps speak for or against a controversial matter. The extra step is not legally required, but we think it would be a step towards better informing the public.