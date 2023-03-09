I came across an old Irish rhyme that goes: "Boxty on the griddle, boxty in the pan, if you can't make boxty, you'll never get a man!" And thought, what? I don't need another man, but this "boxty" thing intrigues me.

So, this year I unearthed and reworked an old favorite, Irish Boxty, the holy grail of pancakes for potato lovers! They're made with a mix of mashed and grated potatoes. They're crispy on the edges, pillowy and creamy in the middle and exactly the kind of peasant food we love – hearty, economical and endlessly versatile.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

