The theme this year for the Old Zion Revival Reunion is ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’, but as the members of the Old Zion AME Zion and St. Paul Baptist Church in Halsellville lift their voices, there will be one that’s missing: revival organizer and Old Zion Reunion “Ambassador” Jannie Lee Price Woods. Jannie passed away in August of 2020, before the latest reunion, counted as the 12th, could be held.
Her voice will be absent from the reunion, but her spirit never will, said event organizer, Old Zion St. Paul Halsellville Cemetery Association (OZSPHCA) President Jimmy Wright.
“I always called her the “Ambassador” for Old Zion and the revival reunion,” Wright said.
This reunion, the first held since the pandemic, will be different in a lot of ways. But in amongst the hymns, the readings from Scripture and the prayers and greetings, the purpose of the gathering will remain the same. That’s a purpose that Jimmy Wright is keenly aware of.
“The focus of this reunion this year, which is a part of each gathering, is on our ancestors, those who pioneered here. And not just a focus on them in terms of the past, but in terms of what we can learn and gain from their struggles, their challenges, to help us move on towards the future, and to deal with the complex challenges that we face today,” Wright said.
Wright sums it up this way: “Because they were, we are. They paved the way for us. Because of their struggle and their sacrifices and all that they endured, we live a better life.
“Oftentimes we are pretty ignorant of that: it’s always me, myself and I and we have little knowledge and little respect for those that proceeded us, and how they prayed for a better day. No matter what we face today, we are living in that better day.”
These concepts are embodied in the symbol Wright picked for this year’s Camp Meeting: the sankofa bird, a symbol of the West African Akan people.
As it says on the OXSPHCA newsletter, “the Sankofa Bird reminds us that we must continue to move forward as we remember our past. And at the same time, we plant seed for the future and generations that come after us.” The symbol of the bird while at the same time looking forward, reaches back to bring its egg forward.
This revival reunion is also different because it comes in the midst of some special projects that the Cemetery Association is embarking on even as they continue to renovate the Old Zion Heritage Site there in Halsellville.
The association plans a composite graver marker with the names of the people buried at the Old Zion Cemetery. Some have no marker. Some have only stones to mark their place.
As the OZSPHCA newsletter says, ‘the overwhelming majority of persons buried at the Old Zion Cemetery do not have markers/tombstones! Since the restoration work, individuals often visit the site and cannot locate a relative’s grave. Our ancestors and forebears deserved to be honored and remembered by name at their burial sites.
‘We have a goal: Erect a Composite Grave Marker listing the name of each known person buried at Old Zion. The campaign is underway to raise the needed funds to erect this marker.’
Included in those names are the five Trustees listed on the 1889-90 land deed for the Old Zion site (the Church’s original location was on Going Road).
“All of the trustees were originally enslaved. I call them “Freedom’s First Generation.” And we are walking on ground that our ancestors, fresh out of slavery, where they built schools, they built churches and communities, maintained families and communities. They struggled against the odds, against Jim Crow laws, racism, segregation, whatever they experienced, they navigated through that and established this place,” Wright said.
At the annual reunion revival, OZSPHCA leading light Jannie Lee Price always made sure folks were comfortable and felt welcome. The association continues to do that in her memory as they seek to establish a permanent memorial to Jannie with awnings to shade each side of the Old Zion Worship Shelter. An engraved plaque listing the names of contributors will be designed, dedicated, and prominently placed at the Worship Center.
The third undertaking will be the placement of a South Carolina Historical Marker at the Old Zion site noting the association of both Old Zion AME Zion with St. Paul Halsellville Baptist Church. The two churches have long enjoyed a fellowship, association and friendship.
The 12th Annual Old Zion Revival Reunion and Camp Meeting will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Old Zion Heritage Site and Worship Center, 2223 West End Road, Chester.