Wright at Heritage site

“They are Freedom’s First Generation,” OZSPHCA President Jimmy Wright says as he looks over the names of the families buried at the Old Zion cemetery. The Cemetery Association plans to place a permanent composite grave marker to honor those buried there, including the five Trustees listed on the 1889-1890 land deed for the Old Zion Church site.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

The theme this year for the Old Zion Revival Reunion is ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’, but as the members of the Old Zion AME Zion and St. Paul Baptist Church in Halsellville lift their voices, there will be one that’s missing: revival organizer and Old Zion Reunion “Ambassador” Jannie Lee Price Woods. Jannie passed away in August of 2020, before the latest reunion, counted as the 12th, could be held.

Her voice will be absent from the reunion, but her spirit never will, said event organizer, Old Zion St. Paul Halsellville Cemetery Association (OZSPHCA) President Jimmy Wright.

Trending Videos