He won his conference’s “Player of the Week” honor last week and was probably a strong contender for it this week.
Kelton Talford is now in his junior season as a member of the Winthrop Eagles basketball team. A key reserve and spot starter in his first two season, he is now a full-time starter and is putting together a big season. On Saturday the Eagles went on the road for a big out-of-conference matchup with the 11-1 LSU Tigers. Winthrop put up a good fight before falling 89-81 and Talford was a big reason the contest was so competitive. The big man scored 23 points (his third 20-point game of the year) and pulled down 7 rebounds in the losing effort. That likely earned him strong consideration to be named the Big South Conference “Player of the Week.” He didn’t get that honor but if he had it would have given him back-to-back awards in that category. Last week, won the award after averaging 22.3 points and 8 rebounds in a pair of games. That included a career-high 28 points to go along with 9 rebounds in a game against South Carolina State and 19 points and 7 boards in a contest against Furman.