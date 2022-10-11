When it comes to Chester City Council, five’s company and nine is a crowd.
We’ve used this space before to express our belief that the Council, with nine voting members, is too large, too cumbersome and would be well served by contracting a bit.
This is not an attack on individual members of the council as we think there are competent, capable, involved members of council that serve their constituents well. The problem is that nine members means nine different visions, nine different sets of priorities and nine different directions things can be pulled in. It doesn’t seem to make sense for Chester to have a larger governmental body that areas like Charleston, Greenville and Rock Hill, all of which have populations that dwarf Chester’s.
Too often over the years, issues have either been dragged out for too long, kicked down the road or argued to death with nothing really getting done.
Again, we don’t think it’s a product of the people that comprise the body, since problems seem to persist no matter who holds office. We think it’s just a case of too many cooks in the kitchen.
An example of that was offered up at Monday’s meeting of the Council.
Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd said she felt she was not being kept in the loop or updated on things happening in the City. She also said she felt she was entitled to view the applications received for the vacant police chief position. Interim Administrator Ed Driggers said he believed all members of council deserved to see the applications, but also said the council had previously decided to allow the administrative department to sort through applications and present the top tier candidates to the council, who could then decide who to interview and hire.
He also believed, as did some other council members, that the process did not need to be tainted, so names and other identifying information on candidates needed to be redacted.
That then splintered into a lengthy argument and veered into whether or not the council should go back to having committees. Bear in mind, the council just voted in the last month or so to do away with committees.
So why, just weeks later, is a meeting being derailed by lengthy discussions and arguments about the topic? Shouldn’t everything that was going to be said about that have been said BEFORE the vote to abolish committees? Whether you have one full meeting of the Council and committee meetings, or two full meetings of the Council and no committees, there seems to be ample opportunity to gather information and give input.
The long argument that resulted and the talk of possibly switching back, not to mention confusion over how much input or information council members should have about police chief finalists gives the impression that people aren’t on the same page. We’d argue it is hard enough to get five or seven on the same page and you may never do so at all with nine.
The Council has decided to proceed with a public referendum on reducing to as few as five or perhaps seven members.
We think Monday was just the latest example of the fact that fewer is better, will be more streamlined and will be able to make decisions and move forward more effectively.