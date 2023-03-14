It hasn’t actually been filed yet, but the estate of the late Ariane McCree has indicated it will appeal a recent summary judgment in favor of the defendants in a civil rights lawsuit filed over McCree’s 2019 shooting death.

McCree was shot and killed by police in the parking lot of the Chester Walmart in November of 2019. After being detained for shoplifting, he bull-rushed an officer in the store’s loss prevention office, fled the store and continued to run. Officer Nick Harris caught up to McCree but said he was headbutted several teams. McCree allegedly ran to his car at that point and fetched a gun. Harris fired at him until he ran out of ammunition. Another officer (Justin Baker) who was called to the scene to pick McCree up on the shoplifting charge ultimately encountered McCree in the parking lot, shot him, took his gun, then applied pressure to a chest wound until EMS arrived. McCree died shortly thereafter. The office of State Attorney General Alan Wilson absolved Harris, Baker and other officers entirely, saying they acted in defense of themselves and the public, but the McCree estate filed a civil suit against Baker, Harris, Walmart and the City of Chester (for whom the two officers worked).

