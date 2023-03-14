It hasn’t actually been filed yet, but the estate of the late Ariane McCree has indicated it will appeal a recent summary judgment in favor of the defendants in a civil rights lawsuit filed over McCree’s 2019 shooting death.
McCree was shot and killed by police in the parking lot of the Chester Walmart in November of 2019. After being detained for shoplifting, he bull-rushed an officer in the store’s loss prevention office, fled the store and continued to run. Officer Nick Harris caught up to McCree but said he was headbutted several teams. McCree allegedly ran to his car at that point and fetched a gun. Harris fired at him until he ran out of ammunition. Another officer (Justin Baker) who was called to the scene to pick McCree up on the shoplifting charge ultimately encountered McCree in the parking lot, shot him, took his gun, then applied pressure to a chest wound until EMS arrived. McCree died shortly thereafter. The office of State Attorney General Alan Wilson absolved Harris, Baker and other officers entirely, saying they acted in defense of themselves and the public, but the McCree estate filed a civil suit against Baker, Harris, Walmart and the City of Chester (for whom the two officers worked).
Those defendants requested a summary judgment and Judge Joseph Anderson presided over a hearing to rule on that motion early this year. Attorney Colin Ram, representing the McCree estate, argued in favor of a jury trial. He said McCree did not actually shoplift a lock set as alleged, stating that he told the cashier to “put it on my tab” and returned to the store later with approximately the amount of money needed to pay for it. He argued that McCree could not have opened his car door and retrieved a gun while handcuffed and did not even have a gun, claiming one was planted on him. He also pointed to “inconsistent” testimony from officers and onlookers and suggested they were coached by the State Law Enforcement Division.
Lawyers for the defendants said there was “zero evidence” a gun was planted on him, noted that the gun was owned by McCree and had his DNA on the trigger. McCree also was clearly seen holding a gun in surveillance video, they argued. Walmart attorneys said they did not arrest McCree or order him to be arrested and the City of Chester’s attorneys said the City was not liable for McCree’s death because his arrest in and of itself did not kill McCree.
In February, Anderson agreed with a federal magistrate opinion in favor of granting summary judgment.
“This Court finds the magistrate judge’s recommendations fairly and accurately summarizes the facts and applies the correct principles of law. Accordingly, this Court adopts the report and recommendations in all regards,” Anderson wrote.
The judge said there was probable cause to arrest McCree for shoplifting and that claims of excessive force were not valid and back the magistrate opinion that “the undisputed facts in the record a reasonable officer in their respective situations would have believed McCree posed a threat to their lives or the lives of bystanders.”
Additionally, Anderson said body camera footage clearly demonstrated McCree had a gun. He flatly disregarded the idea the gun was planted, saying such a claim was “without evidentiary support.” Even if the two officers had violated McCree’s Fourth Amendment rights, they would have been protected by qualified immunity, Anderson said.
“Thus, Defendants Nicholas Harris, Justin M. Baker, Walmart Stores, East L.P. and Walmart, Inc’s motions for summary judgment are granted as to plaintiff’s federal civil rights…which are hereby dismissed. Further, Defendant City of Chester’s motion for summary judgment is denied,” Anderson wrote.
Remaining state law claims for false arrest or false imprisonment, negligence, gross negligence and wrongful death were all remanded to the Court of Common Pleas for Chester County, as were claims against the City for negligent hiring, supervision and retention.
There is no indication on what basis an appeal will be filed, but on Friday, there was a filing that simply indicated, “notice is hereby given that Plaintiff Vickie J. McCree, as personal representative of the estate of Ariane L. McCree…hereby appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit from the order and opinion as to the federal civil rights claim brought pursuant to 42 U.S.C.”