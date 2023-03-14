The new crop of York Tech students studying to be detention officers will be “boots on the ground,” those boots will just be inside the Chester County Detention Center.
Thanks to a partnership between the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, York Technical College and Apprenticeship Carolina, YTC students interested in a law enforcement career will have a chance for some hands-on experience as apprentice detention officers in the Chester County Detention Center. This is the only apprenticeship program of this kind in the state.
Sheriff Max Dorsey joined York Tech President Dr. Stacey Moore and Detention Center Director T. Neal for the announcement at the Chester County LEC.
“The announcement is important for Chester County, it’s important for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and our Detention Center,” said Sheriff Dorsey.
“York Tech was established to provide technical training for people in York, Chester and Lancaster Counties and they have done a wonderful job, and it continues to do that as it answers the call for technical training to power the jobs here in our region…YTC has multiple campuses throughout the region and we are proud to say that we have the Chester Center in Chester County.
“Today we are here to announce the campus of YTC is expanding even further and it s not a part of the Chester Detention Center training facility.
“Many of you understand that our detention center houses most of those who are charged with crimes, and we are responsible for their care and custody while their charges are pending and while they are awaiting adjudication.
“It is our responsibility to take care of those men and women who have been accused of crimes. We also house a few other inmates who have been convicted of crimes and they are here on work release programs that we partner with the state Department of Corrections,” he said.
The apprenticeship program will fill a critical need for detention officers at the detention center, Sheriff Dorsey said.
“I think we can all identify with the struggle of hiring people and that’s not just in government, it has been a problem for private business and industry. York Tech has been at the forefront of trying to prepare our workforce with quality employees to meet those needs in the private sector and in government.”
Sheriff Dorsey said this idea has been the brainchild of several Sheriff’s Office employees, including General Counsel Katie Swansea and the staff and instructors at York Technical College.
He explained the apprenticeship “is an opportunity for those students who are 18 years or older, who have a desire to enter in the criminal justice profession. They can apply to York tech for their Criminal Justice program and then they will apply for a position here at our Detention Center. We will work with their schedules, so they can attend college and work here under an apprenticeship program, where they will get hands-on, realtime training in what we will all admit is a difficult environment, but it is an absolutely critical part of the criminal justice process.”
Previously, if you wanted to join the criminal justice profession, you had to wait until you were 21, Sheriff Dorsey explained, but at the last session of the General Assembly, that was changed so that 18 year-olds can now become detention officers, giving them their first foray into law enforcement. Sheriff Dorsey said it is difficult to hire detention officers, the job is not easy by any means, “but it is the best training ground in the world, if you want to become a cop, if you want to get in the law enforcement profession, there's no better training ground than in a detention center.
“And did I mention that the tuition is free?” Sheriff Dorsey said. He said the combination of the free tuition, thanks to the General Assembly and the technical college system, and the change in the law to allow 18-year old applicants, is “just the perfect storm for those men and women who are wanting to get into this profession – you can go to college for free, get some of the best training and education available and you can get some of the best training here while working in our detention center.”
York Technical College President Dr. Stacey Moore thanked Sheriff Dorsey and his staff, the faculty and staff of York Technical College and the help of Apprenticeship Carolina, for facilitating this apprenticeship, the only one of its kind in the state.
“One of our major objectives at York Technical College is to support our communities, always. One of the key components of that is ensuring the safety of those communities, of our families. And we need incredibly skilled, passionate law enforcement professionals to do so. We have huge respect and honor in law enforcement; we do we believe a great job because we have the best faculty in the world to help that and we work with amazing partners, like the Sheriff’s Office here in Chester County… We understand very clearly that law enforcement requires immense courage, and dedication and hard work. And so one of the great things for our students is not only will they have exceptional faculty at York Tech, we are so honored to have them learn alongside this Sheriff's Office here in Chester, for mentorship, for hands on training for those skill building, that they will have exceptional opportunities to do so,” Dr. Moore said.
Newly appointed Detention Center Director T. Neal said she is excited about the program and looks forward to seeing the new people who will come in willing to learn who are serious about taking the apprenticeship program to a new level and making this a career and not just a job.
Sheriff Dorsey added, “We are looking for that next generation of leaders. We want our agency to be full of those who want to be the boss, we want those who aspire to be the director (in the future)…I tell all of our employees that under our umbrella here we have the Sheriff’s Office, we have Dispatch and we have the Detention Center, and if one of those fails, the rest of it would fail. So detention is a critical component of the criminal justice system, as I said before.
“We’re looking for those people who want to come and make a career of detention,” he said.
“I'm excited about what the students are going to be able to learn in the classroom and how they're going to bring that and mold that into what they experience here in our detention center, with boots on the ground.”
The apprentices could start working in the Chester County Detention Center as soon as they are taking criminal justice classes in the summer, York Tech officials said.
Detention Center apprentices will be paired with veteran detention officers for the hands-on training at the Detention Center.
In response to a question about what the apprentices would be experiencing, Sheriff Dorsey said, “There are different variations of jobs in the Detention Center: we are running a 24/7 operation where we have to feed people, we have to clothe them, we have to keep things clean, we have a central control room that we have to monitor all these cameras to keep people safe. We have a booking area, we have the prison camp. So we have a variety of jobs that they will be exposed to…students will be mentored by a senior officer who will ensure that they're safe and that they're not put in positions alone or by themselves,” he said.
This apprenticeship is a one-of-a-kind program and Sheriff Dorsey added he was proud that “York Tech would think of us to partner with in such an important program.”