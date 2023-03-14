Dr. Moore explains

York Tech President Dr. Stacey Moore, flanked by Chester detention Center Director T. Neal, left and Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, right, explains York Technical College's part in an apprenticeship program with the Chester County Detention Center and the Sheriff's Office.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

The new crop of York Tech students studying to be detention officers will be “boots on the ground,” those boots will just be inside the Chester County Detention Center.

Thanks to a partnership between the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, York Technical College and Apprenticeship Carolina, YTC students interested in a law enforcement career will have a chance for some hands-on experience as apprentice detention officers in the Chester County Detention Center. This is the only apprenticeship program of this kind in the state.

Trending Videos