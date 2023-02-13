Chester County Economic Development, in partnership with SC Works and the Chester County Chamber of Commerce, will hold a job fair on April 4, 2023, at the Gateway Conference Center. The original date of the job fair was moved up to answer the jobseeking needs of the employees of Footprint LLC. Footprint will be closing their doors on March 28.
Companies wishing to participate in the job fair must request space at https://www.choosegateway.com/2023jobfairreg. Space is limited, but everyone who registers will be notified of either inclusion or that they have been added to the wait list.