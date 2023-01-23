The Chester Police Department made a quick arrest of a suspect in a Sunday morning homicide in Chester.
According to Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton, CPD officers were dispatched to Steinkuhler Street in the city limits to investigate reports of a male lying near the road. The incident report notes he was lying face down in front of the porch steps up a residence. Officers checked for a pulse but could not detect one. EMS and other first responders were then called to the scene. Eventually, the victim was identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett of Chester. He was deceased and the death was labeled a homicide. Two witnesses that were in the house gave police a statement. The person who actually called police refused to provide a statement, “because he stated that he just walked up” and saw the victim lying in the yard.