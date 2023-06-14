The Chester Lions Club honored one of their long-time members and his family recently.
Plans were already in the works to honor Gary “Pres” Roberts for his many years of service to the Lions Club, said Lions Club President Lion Fred Castles.
“We are honoring Pres’ kids and his grandkids that are here today. We already planned on doing this, this proclamation was already prepared before he died, and we wanted to do this for him, but now we’re doing this for the family. Pres had been a member of the Club over 40 years, and he was really good to us. He enjoyed doing the service projects. Pres liked to help people,” Castles said.
Pres Roberts passed away on May 9, 2023, six months shy of his 100th birthday.
Lion’s Club District Governor Lion Randy Culbertson presented a copy of the proclamation to the family of Pres Roberts at the Lions Club meeting in the Cyclone Restaurant.
The Proclamation reads in part, ‘Whereas Lion Gary Preston Roberts, affectionately known as "Pres" Roberts, was born November 19, 1923, in the Halselville Community of Chester County, South Carolina and has nobly served his community, region, and nation, and,
Whereas Lion Pres Roberts has contributed to the betterment of our state through service and volunteerism and served his country in World War II in the U.S. Army, and,
Whereas Lion Pres Roberts has been an active and faithful member of the Chester Lions Club since January of 1981 and thus a Lion for more than forty-two years, and… be it resolved that Lion Pres Roberts is hereby recognized and congratulated for his lifetime achievements of service, devotion, and work, and that this proclamation be entered into the records of South Carolina Lions Multiple District 32 and so ordered by MD 32 Lions at their Florence, South Carolina, April 28-30 Convention, and that a copy of this Proclamation be presented to him.’
