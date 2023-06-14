Lions honor Pres family

Lions Club S-32 District Governor Lion Randy Culbertson, right, presents a copy of the proclamation honoring Gary “Pres” Roberts to his family at a recent Chester Lions Club meeting.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

The Chester Lions Club honored one of their long-time members and his family recently.

Plans were already in the works to honor Gary “Pres” Roberts for his many years of service to the Lions Club, said Lions Club President Lion Fred Castles.