CRAIG PIC

Torrey Craig was back home in Great Falls last summer to help dedicate refurbished basketball courts in the Town.

 FILE PHOTO

The NBA playoffs are set to begin and as usual, Great Falls graduate Torrey Craig will be part of the proceedings.

Craig is currently a member of the Phoenix Suns and the team has earned the number four seed in the Western Conference, finishing the regular season with a record of 45-37. Craig was a consistent part of the team’s success this year. Appearing in 79 games (tops on the team), Craig averaged 24.7 minutes, 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists as a sometime starter and frequent top player off the bench.

