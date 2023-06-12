From the Great Falls Police Department:
- Marquavious Raja Williams, 31, was charged with assault and battery second degree on June 5.
- Samuel Eugene Tucker, 43, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.