CHARLOTTE — Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Donald Raymond Rowe Jr. passed away peacefully at Dickson Heart Unit of Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Don was born in Albany, N.Y. on October 29, 1950, to Donald R. Rowe Sr. and Marjorie A. Rowe (Coster).