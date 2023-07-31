CHARLOTTE — Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Donald Raymond Rowe Jr. passed away peacefully at Dickson Heart Unit of Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Don was born in Albany, N.Y. on October 29, 1950, to Donald R. Rowe Sr. and Marjorie A. Rowe (Coster).
Don is survived by his loving wife of 52 amazing years, Karen E. Rowe (Pentz) of Fort Lawn, S.C. and their Boston Terrier Tank; son Jamie of Charlotte, N.C., his wife Amy, grandchildren Jillian and Brooks, and grandpup Bruce.
A Celebration of Life commemorating Don will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Catawba Falls Events, located at 4223 Cedar Creek Road, Lancaster, S.C. 29720.