City of Chester Ward 4 residents had a chance to air some of their concerns about such topics as safety, blighted properties in the neighborhood and declining home values during a Ward 4 Community meeting, organized by Chester City Councilmembers Tony Nelson and Robbie King-Boyd.
The meeting with the community at the S.L. Finley Center was attended by Mayor Carlos Williams, City Administrator Malik Williams, Police Chief Curtis Singleton, Fire Chief James Jackson and Public Works Director and Building Official Reggie McBeth. Council Secretary Marquita Fair kept minutes of the meeting and City Councilmember Dave Claytor was spotted in the audience.
In her introductory remarks, Councilmember Tony Nelson said, “In this Ward 4 community meeting, we want to address the issues that each and every one of you has in in this community,” she said.
A resident spoke up and said the older people in the neighborhood used to keep up its appearance, but the younger people ion the community are not interested in doing that.
Speeding is also a problem down his street, he said.
“I’m afraid someone is going to get killed, because they have these contests to see how fast they can go,” the resident said.
“And you can’t say too much to them, because you don’t know what you’ll end up with,” he added.
Another issue in the Ward is the number of abandoned and boarded up homes, he said, “and when they do tear down a house, they need to clean up the site,” he said.
He said he wanted to do his part to increase community pride in his East Chester neighborhood and plans to put up signs on Loomis, Cemetery, McClure and Oak Streets marking that they are part of the neighborhood, similar to the recently-replaced Chester Historic District signs that have been posted.
Councilmember Robbie King-Boyd informed the resident that the City’s most recent budget has a provision for a Code Enforcement Officer, who will be in charge of enforcing the ordinances regarding grass that is too high or properties that have been abandoned, among other nuisances and violations of ordinances.
Mayor Carlos Williams told the story that when he was helping Harvest Call Ministries determine where housing assistance was needed, he asked this gentleman if he needed anything done on his house. The citizen said no, but he knew some people in the neighborhood that did.
“So we have good people in our neighborhood and in our community that look out for others in our community,” Williams said. He said the City has additional funding and will focus on demolishing abandoned houses.
He said he appreciated Councilmembers Nelson and King-Boyd for hosting the meeting, and said a lot can be accomplished if the residents work together.
“And that’s the only way we will be able to clean up our city, is if we work together, and if we don’t work together, guess what, we will be piecemeal-ing all the time,” he said, “but we can work together and knock these things out, and check them off the list.”
Mayor Williams said the City was preparing another round of dealing with blighted properties, and wants to address the issue in each ward, not just Ward 4.
He said the City of Chester would prefer the homeowners to come in and renovate their property, because the City does not want to have to take it over. Everyone, he said, “needs to take ownership of their own property.”
Mayor Williams pointed out, “We have a lot more renters, a lot of people that’s are not originally from East Chester that are moving in and don’t have a respect for the elders and the community like we did in the past,” he said.
Public Works Director Reggie McBeth said his department is addressing the housing issue.
“Everything you’ve seen (as far as dilapidated and abandoned housing), I’ve already got on my list,” he told the Ward 4 residents.
He said the City has already eradicated some houses on Steinkuhler Street and Marquis Street, for example.
“We’re doing a slow march through the city, making sure we have our “I’s” dotted and “t’s” crossed, so that we don’t have any situation that comes back and makes the city liable,” McBeth said.
He said the city is compiling a list of all the vacant lots in the city and should be assigning some personnel to address them.
“And we’re going to address cars: here’s the way cars prevent making your community look good. You see a lot of these houses with three or four cars parked around them, and there’s a lot of stuff piled on them. They’ve got flat tires, they’re inoperable and just parked there going nowhere. That brings your property value down as well.
“The way the City ordinance is written is, if your vehicle is not registered with the SC DMV, if it’s inoperable and cannot move off of the parking lot and drive back, it is considered an abandoned vehicle, and the City will treat that just as they do an abandoned house,” McBeth said.
“We will send you notification and give you a time period to address moving the vehicle or getting it properly and legally registered or back on the road. If you don’t the City has the right to call a towing service and move that vehicle.
“A lot of people ask can I cover it? No, that’s not allowed: it was allowed, but that’s not the ordinance. You can’t just put a tarp over the vehicle and still bring your property values back,” he said.
City Administrator Malik Whitaker said since he has been in the position about seven months, “we have been practicing the discipline of execution, which is going from just talking about the problems, to actually going through the process to improve the conditions through the City.” He said the city has a list of about 70 unsafe houses and they can add to that list as citizens report other houses that don’t meet community standards. For safety and upkeep. The city is going through the legal process to ensure that the rights of property owners are protected, as well as protecting the city from liability.
Police Chief Curtis Singleton addresses the question of speeding on certain streets and said he was looking into the process of adding speed bumps to certain roads, but this will take community support, so there may be a petition circulating in the future to gauge resident interest in adding speed bumps.
He said the police department is also working with the council public safety committee chair to consider an ordinance against “burning out,” or spinning their wheels to burn rubber in the street. Chief Singleton said in his previous police positions, there was such an ordinance, but Chester doesn’t currently have one. He said he has several ordinances in mind to enact that would address some of these issues.
He pledged, “the City is going to get on track when it comes to enforcing things like (burning out and other driving nuisances), I can promise you that.”
Chief Singleton spoke about the license plate reader (LPR) cameras the city plans to install, which will dovetail with the cameras that the Chester County Sheriff’s Office plans to install, and how the two law enforcement entities will share data in the event of an investigation.
“You will have two (law enforcement) entities, but you are going to see these two entities work together in a way that you have never seen.”
Also at the meeting, Chief Singleton said that the Chester Police Department now provides a method for citizens to file certain police reports online, and this process can be anonymous for those who prefer it to be that way. Check the CPD website at https://www.chestersc.org/police for details.
In answer to a question, Chief Singleton said currently there are six police officers (including himself) working — including officers currently going through the Police Academy, the Department is hoping to have 13 officers on the street by December.
Fire Chief James Jackson said in his remarks that the Chester FD offers smoke alarm installation, carbon monoxide detectors and for the hard of hearing, alarms that shake the bed if smoke is detected. These last are provided by the state. These can be provided upon a prescription by a doctor.
He said the CFD plans to have a “smoke alarm blitz” in each Ward in the future. The smoke alarms are free and citizens can schedule firefighters to come and install them.