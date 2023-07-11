Community meeting

Chester City Councilwoman Tony Nelson, standing, makes opening remarks at the Ward 4 community meeting held at the Finley Center this past Saturday. Seated at the front of the room are Mayor Carlos Williams, City Administrator Malik Whitaker, Police Sgt. Young, Police Chief Curtis Singleton, Chester City Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd, Fire Chief James Jackson and Council Clerk Marquita Fair.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

City of Chester Ward 4 residents had a chance to air some of their concerns about such topics as safety, blighted properties in the neighborhood and declining home values during a Ward 4 Community meeting, organized by Chester City Councilmembers Tony Nelson and Robbie King-Boyd.

The meeting with the community at the S.L. Finley Center was attended by Mayor Carlos Williams, City Administrator Malik Williams, Police Chief Curtis Singleton, Fire Chief James Jackson and Public Works Director and Building Official Reggie McBeth. Council Secretary Marquita Fair kept minutes of the meeting and City Councilmember Dave Claytor was spotted in the audience.