After many years absent, Chester County native Laura Blanchette returns home in “The Ant & The Grasshopper” at Chester Library
When Laura Blanchette with Porkchop Productions walked through the doors of the Chester County Library last Friday, it was like coming home for her. Actually, it was coming home.
Blanchette is a Chester County native, having grown up around the Lewisville attendance area. She was really on her home turf earlier today when the Porkchop Productions presentation of “The Ant & The Grasshopper” was presented at the Lewisville branch library.
The N&R caught up with Laura as she was getting ready for the morning performance at the industrious Ant at the Chester Main Library. Dottie Allen, who plays the part of the oblivious Grasshopper, also added her comments.
“This is my hometown, and I have not been here in so many years, and it’s just the most wonderful feeling to come back. It’s like so many thing have changed, but so many things have not. My brother and I were in the Chester Little Theatre here, and that as a waaay long time ago. We actually grew up in the Lewisville area. It’s just a great feeling to be back!”
Laura and Porkchop Productions Tech Director Dottie Allen explained that Porkchop was founded about 1991 and they are a professional theater company that specializes in educational programs.
According to their website, ‘Porkchop Productions has performed extensively for schools, libraries, youth groups and special events throughout the southeast, including: Dare Days in Manteo, NC; Europa Cruise Lines in Key West, FL and Piccolo Spoleto in Charleston, SC.
‘Along with performing, Porkchop has also designed and implemented drama programs and arts camps for thousands of young people in four states. Porkchop Productions is dedicated to expanding artistic horizons by providing a professional, interactive theatre experience for young people and to promote a life-long appreciation of the performing arts.’
The company was founded by Artistic Director and Playwright Stacey Maxwell, Blanchette said.
“We have always been a very small company, for the longest time it was Stacey, then it was me and Stacey and then Dottie was added,” she said. The plays are all original ones that Stacey Maxwell writes, based occasionally, on fairytales and legends (just as The Ant & The Grasshopper is based on the Aesop's Fable).
“Our productions take the original fairytale or fable and than as Artistic Director Maxwell likes to say, it’s a “fractured” version of those, updated to include pop culture references that hit kids at ages from Pre-K up to 80 or 90 years old. So there is theater for everybody,” said Dottie Allen.
Catching the attention of kids who are used to looking at screens in their free time during the summer can be a daunting task, the pair of actors said. It involves putting on a live, interactive dramatic show, sprinkled with references the kids can relate to.
“It can be more difficult, because they are used to looking at screens constantly, but at the same time, most of them are so unaware of the “magic” of live theater that it’s new to them. They talk back to you a lot more than audience member used to, and some of them even think they can get up and be part of what you’re doing,” said Laura Blanchette.
Dottie Allen added, “I think good storytelling and good scripts make it possible for you to reach out and grab your audience and pull them into the story. Is it more difficult? I don’t know – we are a completely different genre than what they’re used to seeing. Sometimes the kids question if we are real. Yes, they are talking back to us, but when we can grab them in the first three minutes and take them on that journey, that’s magic. That’s exciting. And we can all go on that journey together.”
The Chester County Library has special programs planned for each Friday through the month of July. Check The N&R story: https://www.pmg-sc.com/the_news_and_reporter/features/article_b9acfc25-9398-5011-bb29-17e1b9b830ce.html for details.