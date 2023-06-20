The key to combating the rise in violent crime in the City of Chester lies both in increased conventional resources and in new technology.
That was the message conveyed to a City Public Safety Committee meeting last week by Police Chief Curtis Singleton. He spoke briefly about some of the issues his department faces, including pay and officer retention. He also brought along representatives from a pair of companies that specialize in technology that can identify vehicles and tags and provide almost instant information anytime there is a “bang, boom or pop.”
The first to speak was Taylor Ellison, a representative of Flock Safety, which produces LPR (license plate recognition) cameras. The cameras do a lot more than just read and record license plate information, however. Ellison said about 70 percent of all crimes committed involve a vehicle.
“What our system does is detect situations that seem out of place, decodes the information in real time and delivers the evidence to the law enforcement agency,” he said.
Recording the type of car involved is important, he said, because someone could ditch their license plate, or be using a stolen one, or have a paper tag. The system is also searchable, so if someone only knows the make and model of the car or only a partial license plate number, police can enter than information and glean exactly what they are looking for.
Ellison acknowledged that LPR technology “has been misused in the past” and said that safeguards are built into the system. Information is only kept (all digitally on the Cloud) for 30 days so that data collected “on innocent citizens” is not kept. There is no server involved and no infrastructure.
“There is no facial recognition software involved. It is solely used to record cars and license plates,” he said.
The next presenter was Ronald Jacobs Jr. of the company Sound Thinking (previously called ShotSpotter). His company places sensors throughout an area (usually on top of government buildings) that detect gunshots, or anything that sounds like a gunshot.
“(The system) tells us what that sound is,” he said.
It filters out fireworks or car backfires using a combination of technology and human analysis, but does so in less than 60 seconds. In that short span of time it is also determined how many rounds have been fired, the location of the shots fired, the direction of travel, the exact time, the sequence of shots and whether or not the shots fired came from a fully automatic weapon and whether a high-capacity magazine was used. That information is instantly conveyed to law enforcement, which can use it to determine its response.
The meeting itself had the incorrect listed starting time and some committee members were absent as a result, so it took on a more informal tone. Jamie Price, who chairs the public safety committee, said he had some additional questions he wanted to ask both presenters after the meeting was over. The prices of the systems were not mentioned in the presentations.