The key to combating the rise in violent crime in the City of Chester lies both in increased conventional resources and in new technology.

That was the message conveyed to a City Public Safety Committee meeting last week by Police Chief Curtis Singleton. He spoke briefly about some of the issues his department faces, including pay and officer retention. He also brought along representatives from a pair of companies that specialize in technology that can identify vehicles and tags and provide almost instant information anytime there is a “bang, boom or pop.”