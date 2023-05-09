It took nearly two years of planning, but the Downtown Derby finally crossed the finish line on Saturday. The event, staged in downtown Chester, was the brainchild of Rotary Club President Cyrus Corbett, but included a pitch in from the entire club, local businesses, drivers and other entities.
“We thought it went great,” Corbett said. “Everyone seemed to have a great time and nobody got hurt.”
The idea for the event actually came to Corbett via Spanky, Alfalfa and the rest of the Little Rascals. He was watching an episode about two years ago and saw the characters taking part in a soapbox derby.
“I just, thought ‘Rotary can do that in Chester,’ ” he said.
It made sense for a couple of reasons, with the most obvious being that downtown Chester is equipped with a large hill suitable for staging races involving non-motorized vehicles. More than a year-and-a-half of planning went into the event, with kits to build cars being ordered from Canada and some parts having to be special ordered. Days were set aside to build the cars, sponsors had to be located, the cars had to be wrapped with sponsor logos and designs (done by 321 Graphics) and drivers had to be located. There were several divisions, including one for younger drivers (they started their rides a little ways down the hill instead of from a ramp up top). Some experienced racers were involved, though.
To pilot their Downhill Derby machine, Classic Metals brought in a professional in Danika Miles, who is a young professional drag racer. She brought her racing helmet and suit to the race. She said piloting a Downhill Derby racer is a little different.
“The racer I drive has a motor, and I’m used to going a lot faster,” she joked. “This is the first time without a motor.”
A big crowd showed up to cheer the teams on, a food truck was on hand and many local businesses set up tables.
“This was a wonderful event for local businesses and Chester as a whole,” said Chester Chamber of Commerce President Brooke Clinton.
Corbett said everyone took notes on things that can be improved upon next year. Some changes had to be made on the fly. Since some early test runs were a bit wobbly, it was decided to go with time trials instead of side-by-side racing this year. Still, the event went so well that Corbett said he is already looking forward to next year. There were 18 teams this year (more than were expected) and he is hoping to reach 30 next year. Many cars are already built and the blueprint on how to pull the event off is set. So in terms of the 2024 race, Corbett said they have gotten a big head start.
Reporter Brian Garner contributed to this story.