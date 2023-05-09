Danika racer

For one of their timed races during the Chester Rotary Downhill Derby, competitor Classic Metals brought in professional drag racer Danika Miles to pilot their derby car.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

It took nearly two years of planning, but the Downtown Derby finally crossed the finish line on Saturday. The event, staged in downtown Chester, was the brainchild of Rotary Club President Cyrus Corbett, but included a pitch in from the entire club, local businesses, drivers and other entities.

“We thought it went great,” Corbett said. “Everyone seemed to have a great time and nobody got hurt.”

Trending Videos