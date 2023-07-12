Hazelwood Farms, in eastern Chester County, has been family-owned for more than 60 years and is operated by the Bedford family. The farm has been operated by four generations of the family! The family decided to protect part of their agricultural property of 178 acres to maintain its rural character and open space, working with the Katawba Valley Land Trust (KVLT).
The family placed a conservation easement on property located on Old Mill Road near Blackstock. The easement contains agricultural uses that support the nearby Hazelwood Dairy Farm. It is located in the drainage basin of Rocky Creek, and includes agricultural fields, mixed pine and hardwood uplands and bottomland hardwoods. The tract hosts many wildlife species, including a pair of bald eagles which have nested there in the past! Thanks to the Bedford family, this property will be permanently protected. The easement was completed in December of 2022.
Hazelwood Farms Dairy website says “We are devoted to bringing you the best raw milk and grass-fed beef in South Carolina. We work daily to care for our herd of beautiful cows so we can continue to provide for you world-class dairy and beef products.” The farm store sells raw milk, fresh eggs and more. The store is located at 2325 Great Falls Rd, Blackstock, SC 29014.
KVLT identified a number of conservation values important on this property, including maintaining the agricultural character of the area, providing open space, and protecting important wildlife habitat and water quality in the Rocky Creek watershed, and the Catawba River. Rocky Creek is a tributary of the Catawba River.
Michelle Evans, Executive Director of the Katawba Valley Land Trust, said “This is the most recent of several properties in the Rocky Creek Watershed protected by landowners with KVLT. Protection of this property was assisted by funding from the South Carolina Conservation Bank, which is a state organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life in South Carolina through the conservation of significant natural resource lands, wetlands, historical properties, archeological sites, and urban parks.”
According to Evans, landowners like the Bedford family place conservation easements on properties to permanently protect it from urban development. It is a voluntary agreement between a landowner and a land trust. Because it is a permanent legal instrument attached to the deed, even future landowners must accept the terms of the easement so that protections continues forever.
“KVLT’s mission is to protect the natural resources, cultural resources, open lands, waters, and vistas of aesthetic value in the Catawba River Valley and surrounding areas,” said Evans.
“KVLT cannot do this without landowners who desire to protect their land. KVLT does not accept all properties offered to it. Land has to meet established criteria and is analyzed for its value based on a number of factors. KVLT celebrates land transactions such as Hazelwood Farms’, as they meet the landowners’ goals and contribute to the environmental integrity of the Catawba River Valley. KVLT thanks the Bedford family for working to protect its land and the natural resources of the area.”