Hazelwood Farms

Hazelwood Farms, in eastern Chester County, has been family-owned for more than 60 years and is operated by the Bedford family. The farm has been operated by four generations of the family.

The family decided to protect part of their agricultural property of 178 acres to maintain its rural character and open space, working with the Katawba Valley Land Trust (KVLT).

The family placed a conservation easement on property located on Old Mill Road near Blackstock. The easement contains agricultural uses that support the nearby Hazelwood Dairy Farm. It is located in the drainage basin of Rocky Creek, and includes agricultural fields, mixed pine and hardwood uplands and bottomland hardwoods. The tract hosts many wildlife species, including a pair of bald eagles which have nested there in the past! Thanks to the Bedford family, this property will be permanently protected. The easement was completed in December of 2022.