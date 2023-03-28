Coach Dockery

Elizabeth Dockery

The Great Falls community was saddened recently by the news that Coach Elizabeth Dockery, P.E. teacher at Great Falls Elementary School, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the age of 49 due to a blood clot from a foot injury that she was healing from.

A memorial service was held for her on Saturday in the GFES gymnasium where she taught and considered her “home away from home” according to her husband Darrin.

