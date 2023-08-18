Children's Home bus

Annette Deese, Executive Director and April Joplin, Director of Community Development are pictured with board members of The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation.

Earlier this year, Lancaster Children’s Home, Inc. announced that The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation had awarded a grant to fund the purchase of a 15- Passenger Bus.

The organization uses buses to transport the boys and girls off-campus to activities, events, appointments, school, and make other necessary trips. It became necessary to replace one of the buses with either a newer model or a comparable model with lower mileage. An application was submitted to The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation in hopes of receiving funding to cover the expense of purchasing a 15- Passenger Bus.