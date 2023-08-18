Earlier this year, Lancaster Children’s Home, Inc. announced that The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation had awarded a grant to fund the purchase of a 15- Passenger Bus.
The organization uses buses to transport the boys and girls off-campus to activities, events, appointments, school, and make other necessary trips. It became necessary to replace one of the buses with either a newer model or a comparable model with lower mileage. An application was submitted to The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation in hopes of receiving funding to cover the expense of purchasing a 15- Passenger Bus.
In January 2023, Lancaster Children’s Home was notified that a grant had been awarded to help fund the purchase of a bus. During that time, it was very difficult to find a new or used bus on a lot anywhere in the area. The staff searched for months and finally in July, a used bus was located and after careful inspection, a test drive, and some minor modifications, the bus was purchased and was delivered to the campus in August. The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation made it possible for Lancaster Children’s Home, Inc. to provide more comfortable and reliable transportation; and with the start of school, at the perfect time.
The Lancaster Children’s Home is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide a safe, stable, structured, nurturing, home-like environment for abused, abandoned and neglected children within Lancaster County and the state of South Carolina. The organization’s campus has been home to children in need since 1961. Currently, the agency is home to ten boys and ten girls, ages thirteen to eighteen.
Lancaster Children’s Home, Inc. relies heavily on monies received from tangible and monetary donations, fundraising proceeds, and grant funding to provide essential residential care, such as, food, shelter, clothing and transportation.
“The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation has financially supported many improvement and growth initiatives at Lancaster Children’s Home for over twenty years. Without their recent grant funding, we would not have been able to meet our transporation need. We are grateful for the foundation’s continued support of our mission to serve children in need”, said Annette Deese, Executive Director.