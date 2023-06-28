The following jurors have been summoned for Common Pleas Court the week of Monday, July 10, 2023. All jurors MUST call 803-377-1562 on Friday, July 7, 2023, after 6 p.m. to check their reporting status BEFORE coming to the courthouse. Jurors will report to the Chester County Courthouse at 140 Main St. to appear before The Honorable Judge J. Mark Hayes. Be advised that the list that follows is correct unless the juror has already been excused by the Clerk of Court’s office. If you have any questions concerning jury duty, please call the Clerk of Court’s office at 803-385-2605.
Blackstock:
Christine Brown, Judy G. Croft, Ernest H. Eckel Jr., Phyllis K. Hopkins, Minnie Hall Hudson, Danny L. Jones, Martha R. Montgomery and Wesley E. Snipes.
Carlisle:
Harley D. Barnes, Jackie C. Feaster, Joel W. Freeman, Robert M. Wells and Jimmy D. Worthy.
Catawba:
Teresa L. Melton, Joe K. Mullis and Brittiney R. Skorupski.
Chester:
Kelvin L. Abrams Jr., Ky’vin D. Anderson, Della R. Bailey, Joyce A. Brannen, Jeani R. Brinson, Lawrence R. Brown, Shirley A. Brown, Stacie H. Bullock, Lenora C. Bundy, Shaniqua A. Burke, William R. Caldwell Sr., Emmett E. Clack, Kyla S. Cloud, Terry L. Coleman, Kevin F. Conn, Wanda S. Dallas, Sarah M. Darby, Arthur E. Dyer, Judy W. Faust, William J. Ford, Charlie E. Foster Jr., Norman Friendly, Linda J. Gaston, Michelle M. Gauthier, Elizabeth Graham, Charles S. Grant, Juanita Hardin, Lauren A. Heffner, Bessy Y. Hernandez, Melanie M. Hollis, Christina A. Howze, Sarah V. Hudson, Wanda F. Hutto, Tyyell B. Ingram, Gloria S. Jackson, Trenesia M. Jackson, Amanda R. Jordan, Everett R. Kelsey, Johnie L. Kennon, Glenn A. Labbe, Demetrius A. Land, Raymond H. Langley, Jeanna J. Laws, Sheila V. Lindsay, Brione M. Marion, Emily A. Marsh, Daniel Martinez Jr., Shundre S. Mayfield, Tabatha L. McCaleb, Cierra McMaham, Jessica D. Metts, Don L. Miller Jr., Amanda C. Molina, Tina M. Morrow, Cynthia D. Naumann, Nilamben B. Patel, Josephine Pressley, Robert W. Raines, Katha W. Rainey, Joel D. Ramsey Jr., Larphene S. Robinson, Richard J. Rockholt, Devante J. Sanders, Samuel S. Sanders, Tiffany L. Schneider, Carl R. Seymour II, Patricia C. Shannon, David L. Simmons Jr., Tracy A. Skeens, Anita T. Springs, Jordan T. Stevens, Kirk E. Talley, Sebastian J. Taylor, Robert J. Thompson, Benika L. Tucker, Luis O. Velazquez, Anyah A. Walker, William R. Walker, Christopher E. White, William G. White, Samuel T. Wilkes, Letanya R. Williams, Aubrey M. Wilson, Candace R. Wright, Judith A. Yearicks, Annie R. Young, Sonia M. Young and Tamonica L. Young.
Edgemoor:
Addie M. Amos, Andrew J. Culp, William R. Hutchison Jr., Joy D. Jimenez, David A. Martenot, Michael L. McBrayer and Brandon E. Shepard.
Fort Lawn:
Sydney R. Bailey, Amber M. Blanton, Cathy M. Douglas, Christina W. Ervin, Jeana D. Faulkenberry, William J. Flowers, Elmer E. Harding Jr., Shakeva T. Harris, Abigail L. Jenkins, Steven J. Lee, Andy J. Little, Anthony Montello, Christopher M. Pasdon, Paul A. Robinson, Christopher A. Borstnik and Lavida N. Porter.
Great Falls:
Glenn C. Agee, Marvin R. Corder, Gerald Gladden, Megan B. Gladden, Timesha N. Gladden, Jesse M. Gladney, Leonard K. Hayes, Morris W. Hensley, Cheryl D. Jones, Betty B. Morgan, Josephine Sanders and Travis E. Wright.
Richburg:
Marquavia K. Cousar, Charles D. Crockett Jr., Terri H. Guidry, Shaquandria Q. Harris, Sandra J. McGuire, Jonathan R. Mullins, James H. Shaw, Shawn S. Shive and Joseph W. Stevenson.
Rock Hill:
Edward L. Barnett and Renard Simpson.