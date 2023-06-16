School District’s Chief Admin Services Officer’s last act is to feed his students
Call it a heck of a farewell tour.
Chester County School District’s Chief Administrative Services Officer Dr. Will Pickens is moving on to new horizons. This was his last school year, but what a farewell! Pickens was the chief driving force behind last week’s Chester County Food Tour.
The CCSD and Pickens partners with the Fort Lawn Community Center, Harvest Hope Food Bank and some other partners to provide non-perishable food to Chester County residents at no less than seven locations across the county. And thanks to the generous donations of some benefactors, citizens who needed it were able to get meat, too.
“Everything that’s happening today, is because of Will,” Community Center Director Libby Sweatt-Lambert said. She said Dr. Pickens called her about a week ago and said before he left the school district, he wanted to do one more food tour, like the one that was held in December of last year. The CCSD and Dr. Pickens was a part of that Christmas Food Tour too.
The FLCC contacted Harvest Hope, who provided much of the food, and after a lot of conversations, six large cargo trucks dropped off food at the Center for the Food Tour. An anonymous donor made arrangements for some additional pallets of meats. The school district allowed the FLCC to store them in a walk-in at the IT Department office until the June 15 distribution date.
There was also food to fill up the GRASP and Purity Presbyterian Church food pantries, as well as several feeding programs throughout the county.
The FLCC summer camp kids helped load vehicles and bring the packed food out to be distributed during the day. Over 70 volunteers including school district staff lent their hands to the food distribution on that day. Chester County Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton helped out at the Turning Point site, and new Deputy Admin Super Hezekiah Massey rolled up his sleeves and pitched in at the Community Center as well.
You might not think that participating in a Food Tour is the mission of a School District official, but Dr. Pickens said it aligns with the district’s mission perfectly.
“One of the parts a school district plays is to engage the community. This is what it’s about, getting the right people in the right places and engaging the community, really leaning into our partners to do things like this, to help serve the community and provide for the community. So it’s really not outside the purview of the school district,” he said, “it is a part of the work that we should be doing.”
Looking back on his farewell tour, and knowing that it is his farewell, is bittersweet, Dr. Pickens said.
“I reached out to Libby about three weeks ago. I didn’t think it was going to happen (so quickly) but I said, ‘I know it’s last minute, but do you think we can do one final food distribution tour before I leave?’ she said absolutely. After she hit ‘End’ on that conversation, she went to work.
“We probably have done the least amount of planning for this tour because of the time constraints, but as you can see, we have the most response we’ve gotten before. It’s fabulous. I love it.”
As it turned out, Will Pickens left the county with a pretty good farewell.