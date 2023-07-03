The City of Chester is going to spend $300,000 on needed upgrades for the pool at the Aquatics and Fitness Center, but where that sum will come from has not yet been decided.
At last week’s Chester City Council meeting, a number of needed expenditures were discussed, including a new HVAC system for the pool. Public Works Director Reggie McBeth said not addressing the issue could lead to some larger ones down the road.
“It could add to existing problems with moisture and put into question other things we have going on there,” he said.
The City has two pools, but the outdoor pool at Wylie Park is not operating this summer as it is undergoing repairs. It was last open to the public in 2019, was closed for a couple of years because of COVID-19 concerns and then upkeep staffing issues.
The Upper Palmetto YMCA announced in late 2020 it would be closing the doors on the Chester County YMCA facility, citing the fact that the building (a former school that is more than 80-years-old) has outlived its useful life and was too expensive to repair. The building was gifted to the City, which worked to make it a recreation headquarters and hub. Some repairs have been made, other more expensive ones (like a long-term solution to roof problems) are being dealt with and there have been discussions about how to make the facility more self-sustaining financially.
With the pool being a centerpiece of the facility, the Council generally seemed to be in agreement that the expenditure needed to be made, with money coming from unspent federal ARPA funds and a vote was about to take place. Before that happened, though, Mayor Carlos Williams said one other avenue needed to be investigated first, though.
“We have other entities that have told us they are willing to support us,” he said. “In regards to the HVAC system, we need to reach out to them.”
Williams did not mention the specific names of the entities, but it was agreed that the City would reach out to them first before voting to approve ARPA funds being spent on the project.