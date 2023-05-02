Some City of Chester officials are willing to spend money to get the Wylie Park Pool operational for this summer, but others argue it is already too late to get the facility operational in 2023.
At last week’s meeting of Chester City Council, Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd mentioned the importance of having the pool open to the public. The City has an indoor pool at the Aquatics and Fitness Center, but Mayor Wanda Stringfellow said some citizens prefer being able to make use of an outdoor pool. She also said that generally, it is an asset the City should not allow to go unused. That has been the case for the past few years, though, with the Wylie Park pool last having been open in 2019. It was shut down for a couple of years over COVID concerns and there has been an ongoing problem with finding lifeguards. Stringfellow said, in fact, the tennis courts at Wylie Park also needed to be upgraded.
“I think we should take $100,000 in ARPA (federal American Rescue Plan Act) funds for pool repair and tennis court draining,” Stringfellow said.
There is still $600,000 in unspent ARPA funds in the City’s account and that is just from the first of disbursements.
Councilman Wade Young didn’t speak against opening the pool, but he did say it would be almost logistically impossible to have it open and functioning in time for summer.
“It’s going to take you until next year to get it open,” he said.
Normally, the Wylie Park pool would be open during the summer, mostly during the duration of summer vacation for local schools. Young said even if the City was able to get the pool in usable shape and staffed in a couple of months, it would be too late.
Councilwoman Tabatha Strother also brought up the lifeguard issue. The City already finds itself stretched thin keeping the Aquatics Center pool staffed, she said.
“But we need this for the kids,” said Councilwoman Danielle Hughes.
Public Works Director Reggie McBeth said testing and studies on the pool, which will need to be completed before the City can proceed with any plan to open it, were already underway and he expected them to be done by the end of last week. With that, the Council took no action on the matter.