Some City of Chester officials are willing to spend money to get the Wylie Park Pool operational for this summer, but others argue it is already too late to get the facility operational in 2023.

At last week’s meeting of Chester City Council, Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd mentioned the importance of having the pool open to the public. The City has an indoor pool at the Aquatics and Fitness Center, but Mayor Wanda Stringfellow said some citizens prefer being able to make use of an outdoor pool. She also said that generally, it is an asset the City should not allow to go unused. That has been the case for the past few years, though, with the Wylie Park pool last having been open in 2019. It was shut down for a couple of years over COVID concerns and there has been an ongoing problem with finding lifeguards. Stringfellow said, in fact, the tennis courts at Wylie Park also needed to be upgraded.

Trending Videos