Plans that aren’t followed through on aren’t plans at all. At best they qualify as suggestions and at worst they represent wasted words and effort.
Chester County is growing and that is a good thing for everybody. More people, more business and more industry means more money to support infrastructure and quality of life. Just as important as encouraging growth is encouraging the right kind of growth.
Chester County Council approved a zoning change Monday night (on a 6-1 vote) to pave the way for another new housing development. We aren’t setting you up to tell you the development is good or bad, we are instead going back to the planning.
One resident that spoke against the zoning change argued that the County has a Gateway master plan, one that sets out where residential growth, industrial growth and protected green space should be. They should just follow that, she argued.
That plan is, unfortunately, not binding in any way. So it’s more of a basic framework of what the county might want to consider more than a hard-and-fast plan. There are other more concrete plans but built into those is the opportunity to get zoning exceptions. So those plans are written on paper in ink instead of pencil, but they aren’t carved into stone either.
There is some argument that you can’t know where growth will occur and so flexibility is key. Judging by what we’ve seen in York, Spartanburg, Greenville and other fast growing counties, the answer to “where will growth occur” is “wherever you will let it.” If that’s what elected leaders and people want, so be it. If you want growth but also want the county to maintain the rural integrity that most current residents seem to like, you should probably say so. You should also want something more in writing than “this is zoned light commercial but…”
We really aren’t big fans of a heavy-handed approach in terms of what you should be able to do with your property, but some sort of parameters would seem like a good idea. You probably wouldn’t want a landfill built on your street, a car junkyard established next door or a cyanide factory right down the street. Those are outlandish examples, but the key to maintaining some form of balance is to not only plan, but to then follow those plans.