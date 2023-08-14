Lutz gets Thor Guard demo

Pictured: LHS Athletic Trainer Gianni Paglia shows the Thor Guard system to Sheila and Steve Bishop of the Lutz Foundation while Coach Rusty Pemberton observes.

Lightning is a constant worry and concern for an athletic trainer and the uncertainty of lightning makes it a top concern for the safety of the athletes and the fans in the stands. Over the years athletic trainers use the flash-to-bang method to determine how far out the radius is for a lightning strike. As research and technology advanced, the flash-to-bang method was phased out, and then the use of weather applications on the phone started to be utilized.

But there are flaws with these applications: The problem arose that these applications are not accurate in every location. Cellular devices utilize one weather tower that is located central to the surrounding area and this tower can be one mile away or 10 miles away, this can ultimately affect the accuracy of the detection of lightning to the area where the athletes and fans are at potential risk.