The public debut of the Great Falls whitewater recreation two weekends ago made a big splash…now come the ripples.
Hundreds of kayaking enthusiasts showed up on a day that began with wind and freezing temperatures and hundreds more just came to watch. When the weather is warmer and all the associated opportunities come to fruition (including hiking trails, climbing and the opening of the Dearborn Island State Park) those numbers are only going to increase. When there are large groups of people congregating in one place, businesses usually follow. Brooke Clinton, president of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce, said this is an exciting time and opportunity not only for Great Falls, but also for Chester County as a whole. The fact that people came from as far away as Colorado speaks to what a powerful draw recreational tourism can be.
“A lot of people come here (from other states) looking for the small town experience. That’s not unusual, but the fact that they purposely came for this event (from Colorado) on that weekend is pretty exciting to think about,” Clinton said.
Clinton said other entities are responsible for making the longtime whitewater dream a reality, but where the Chamber comes in is helping businesses take advantage of the opportunities the whitewater will present. She’s heard from a wide swath of businesses, including outfitters, potential restaurants and those looking to provide transportation.
“My personal favorite so far is a lady who wants to start a worm business,” Clinton said.
That underscores an important point, she said, that being that there is a lot more to this project than just thrill-seeking kayakers on the rapids. There will be fishing, there will eventually be an opportunity for climbers to take advantage of 40-foot granite bluffs, history tourism will be part of the equation, Chester’s third state park will be a draw and there will be flat water paddling.
“Initially we were told it would only be kayaking, but now we’re told there will be rafting as well. That opens up a whole new world in terms of what we can do. Now you’re talking about young people and families being able to enjoy the river as well,” she said.
Clinton said she likes to envision a scenario where kayakers or rafters have fun in the water and then have transportation back to their vehicles. On the way, though, maybe they can be dropped off at a restaurant or stores for shopping. There is space available in the area to accommodate retail growth, she said.
“There are a lot of buildings (in Great Falls) that need work,” she said. “But they have character and you just can’t come by that easily.”
She made it clear, though, that this isn’t just going to help Great Falls. She said there has been interest in space and opportunities in the City of Chester related to whitewater. If you take a look at the big picture, she said, Chester County can now offer whitewater recreation, one of the busiest skydiving venues in the country (Skydive Carolina), a world-class sport shooting venue (Rocky Creek Sporting Clays) and will eventually boast three state parks. That is a lot of options for the many folks who want to enjoy themselves in the out-of-doors.
Clinton said she works with both the Great Falls Town Council and the Great Falls Hometown Association (and its director Glinda Coleman). That’s a perfect balance of government and not-for-profit entities, she said.
There is still some work to be done for Great Falls to take full advantage of what is in the offing, according to Mayor Josh Brantley. Some properties still need to be annexed and some owners of commercial properties are holding onto their spaces and not doing much with them. He too hears from a lot of potential businesses and said he and the Town are doing all they can to be facilitators.
“I am connecting them with investors that have been working to get their buildings in a leasable fashion,” he said.
When that happens, the ripples could become a wave.