Get ready to pick some juicy, ripe strawberries! National Pick Strawberries Day is May 20, and it's the perfect opportunity to enjoy some fresh air, sunshine and delicious fruit.

If you're not blessed with space for a garden, or a green thumb, you can always visit farms where they let you pick produce. Not just strawberries, but lots of fruits and veggies. There's nothing quite like the satisfaction of harvesting your own produce straight from the source, for several reasons.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Trending Videos