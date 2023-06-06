As a player, Olivia Gaines had success at the high school, junior college and Division I levels. As a coach she’s had success at the high school and junior college levels and she appears ready to mark Division I off her list next.
Gaines, the Chester High graduate, has been named as an assistant coach at Georgia Southern. She will join the staff of Coach Anita Howard for the 2023-’24 season.
“Coach Gaines brings a special combination of youth and experience to our coaching staff,” Howard said. “Not too long ago she was playing in the Final Four at the University of South Carolina under Dawn Staley, but she has already accomplished big things as a head coach competing in back to back national championships at the JUCO level. Her championship pedigree is exactly what we need to push our program to the next level.”
Last season, Gaines was the head coach at Richard Bland College of William and Mary in Virginia. She led the school’s inaugural team to a 29-3 record and a runner-up finish in the NJCAA Division II tournament. Prior to that, she coached USC-Salkehatchie to a 20-2 record in the 2020-’21 season, which included a Region 10 championship and a fifth-place national finish in the NJCAA Division I National Championship tournament.
Gaines was the National Junior College Player of the Year at Louisburg College and helped lead the program to a national title by averaging 18.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She transferred to the University of South Carolina and played on a pair of Southeastern Conference Championship teams (2014 and 2015) and appeared in a Final Four.
At Chester High School, she was a three-time all-region player on the court and as a junior, helped Chester to a 21-4 record.
Georgia Southern went 21-11 last season, the program’s first 20-win season in more than two decades.