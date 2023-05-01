UNION, S.C. — Doris Cash Roach, 92, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Heartland Health Care Center-Union.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jon Parrish officiating.
Mrs. Roach was born November 18, 1930, in High Shoals, N.C. and was a daughter of the late Eugene Cash and Eula Slice Cash. She retired from Chester Sportswear and also worked as a CNA at Chester County Nursing Home. Mrs. Roach was a long time member of First Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by one son, Keith Roach (Linda) of Chester, S.C.; one son-in-law, Mike Miller of Rock Hill, S.C.; one daughter-in-law, Karen Roach of Chester, S.C.; one brother, Kenneth Cash of Rock Hill, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Michael Miller (Amy), Brian Miller, Michelle Jolley (Brad), Anna Roach, Trey Roach (Kayla), Jennifer Gaston and Sarah Sinclair (Todd); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roach was preceded in death by her husband of over 36 years, John DeWitt Roach Sr.; a daughter, Kathy Miller; a son, Johnny Roach; and two brothers, Gene and Marion Cash.
Memorials may be made to ProMedica, 709 Rice Ave., Union, SC 29379; or Ronald McDonald House, 1600 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.