Good day Chester, Buddy here again and this week. Let’s talk about a few things I hope you as pet parents don’t ignore or forget.

While these issues are not life-threatening, they can truly make a difference in your pet’s quality of life. It can be easy for well-meaning pet parents to get caught up in one aspect of their pet’s care but pay no attention to something else that might be just as serious or painful. Let’s take a look at five of the most common or overlooked health issues.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.

Trending Videos