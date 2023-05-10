Good day Chester, Buddy here again and this week. Let’s talk about a few things I hope you as pet parents don’t ignore or forget.
While these issues are not life-threatening, they can truly make a difference in your pet’s quality of life. It can be easy for well-meaning pet parents to get caught up in one aspect of their pet’s care but pay no attention to something else that might be just as serious or painful. Let’s take a look at five of the most common or overlooked health issues.
- Chronic ear problems: Although people do often take their dogs into the vet to treat an ear infection, the follow-through like putting in drops or making follow-up appointments can be lacking. Pet owners sometimes seem to begin to believe that ear infections are “normal,” especially for dogs with floppy ears. What’s important is that you don’t confuse “common” with “normal.” Just imagine for a minute how you would feel if every waking moment of your day you had to deal with an itchy, painful condition in your ears. You’d be good about following up in that case, and your dog deserves the same consideration.
- Dental disease: “Doggy breath” is another thing that you shouldn’t consider normal. Pets require dental care just like our humans do, but this is something that is often ignored by their owners. February is National Pet Dental Health Month and the best time to set up annual exams to check on your dog’s teeth. Just imagine if you felt pain each time your tongue touched a tooth or if you could only eat on one side of your mouth. Even though it’s past February now, work with your veterinarian to get your dog’s mouth back in good shape and learn how to keep those pearly white looking beautiful.
- Biting pest and skin issues: When our humans get attacked by biting insects they can slap them or swat them, cover themselves in bug spray or take antihistamines for the allergic reaction to the bites. Dogs experience the same discomfort when we are bitten by those same insects, or fleas and ticks, but we have no way to stop the biting or alleviate the itch. Every dog deserves parasite control. Pests aren’t the only potential cause of skin problems. Chronic rashes and other skin conditions can also drive you crazy as well as your pet and could be as simple as the wrong food or something in or outside the house causing the problem. So don’t ignore a dog who is constantly scratching. Be as concerned about your dog’s skin care as you are about your own.
- Arthritis: Oh, the pain of arthritis! Your dog can’t give you specific information about his pain, like where it hurts, when it started or just how bad it hurts. You might assume that your dog will slow down with old age and there’s nothing you can do about it, but believe me, your dog’s quality of life can be improved if you take responsibility and talk to your veterinarian about something as simple as providing the proper pain management.
- Obesity: Yes, don’t we hate the sound of that word? Take a good look at your dog and see if you have allowed him or her to get overweight or remain overweight. If so, you need to know something – fat kills. It is a strain on all the body’s organs and can make arthritis worse. For an older dog suffering with arthritis, it makes him unable to move well. Often, pets are allowed to continue suffering, even though you may be well aware of how helpful losing weight can be. Have an honest conversation with your veterinarian about your dog’s weight. Make sure you’re ready to listen and to follow his or her recommendations to get those excess pounds off your pup.
Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.