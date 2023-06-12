When Great Falls High School offered its vacant athletic director job to Joshua Jennings, it had to wait for an answer…for about as long as it took Jennings to answer the phone.
“During the interview, I felt like this was a place I could make an impact,” he said. “I knew this was a place I could see myself. I thought, ‘I’m going to take it if they offer.’”
Jennings started coaching at 19, scuttled his plans to become a lawyer, worked at his alma mater and spent the past eight years at Lake View High School. He thinks all that background has prepared him to become an athletic director.
Jennings was a multi-sport athlete at Thomas Sumter Academy in Sumter County. He initially went to Francis Marion University, but did not have a typical freshman year experience. He was going to be an assistant cross country coach at Thomas Sumter, but the head coach was actually ready to step away from her duties, so only a year our of high school himself, he became the head coach.
“I couldn’t even drive the bus,” he said. “She drove the bus for us. I was the youngest head coach in their history at the time and probably still am.”
That took some creative scheduling, of course, so he primarily took early classes and was normally done for the day by 1 p.m. That left his afternoons and evening open to handle his coaching duties and studies. He said that was a great training ground for him, though. He made some mistakes, he had some successes, but he was learning and training for a future career he didn’t even know was coming at the time.
He transferred to USC-Sumter, then to the main USC campus in Columbia while continuing to coach. His plan was to go to law school, but he first committed to teaching for two years through a program called “Teach for America” that placed teachers in schools that struggled to attract and retain staff. Not even through his first year, he knew his life course had changed. Teaching and coaching would be his future, not litigating.
“I think my parents were a little sad about it at first,” he said. “But I just fell in love with it.”
At Lake City, he got to coach a lot of sports including JV boys soccer, girls soccer, track and field and cross-country. He said he had a great support system and terrific coaches to learn from. He eventually added assistant athletic director to his duties and said he got to learn under one of the best in Lake City Athletic Director Matt Apicella.
This past school year, for the first time, Jennings stepped away from coaching. Having done it since he graduated high school, he said he definitely missed it, but he wanted to focus more on his assistant athletic director duties, because by that time he had decided that becoming an athletic director was the next professional step for him.
There were a lot of things that attracted him to the opening at Great Falls High School. Part of it was that it reminded him a lot of Lake City, a small town school with a big athletic tradition.
“They have a fantastic principal (Dr. Jamal Sanders) and our visions line up well in terms of athletics. The Great Falls community, the faculty, the staff; they are all great and very much what I’m accustomed to,” Jennings said.
Jennings knows that at Great Falls, you sometimes have to “squeeze resources” and that coaches have to share athletes, but that’s nothing new to him, given his experience. He knows that the community and fan base will support the program in every way they can, though.
He has already met a lot of the coaches at the school and he is already aware of the place Great Falls has in the state’s history books in terms of having the current record for most state titles in boys basketball.
“I know about the lineage of great basketball here. I met Coach Alex Fair, I know they played for an upperstate title this past year and I’m excited where they are headed. I just want to help them and all our teams anyway I can,” Jennings said.
Jennings will not coach this year as he wants to immerse himself in his athletic director duties first.
“I might sneak over there with the cross country people, but I’m going to make sure I work my tail off at my athletic director duties first,” he said.
Jennings is presently wrapping up a few things in Lake City and will officially begin work at Great Falls on July 1.