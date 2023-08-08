The Great Falls football team dominated a three-team scrimmage on Monday night…all 15 minutes of it.

The Red Devils continued the program’s recent run of bad luck where scrimmages are concerned. Last year, the team had two scrimmages planned and both were cancelled because of the weather. The team’s first scheduled work with another team last week was called off because of severe weather. Monday, the team went all the way to Bethune-Bowman High School (in Orangeburg County) to take on the host Mohawks and Burke. Great Falls Coach Brian Kane knew that thunderstorms were in the forecast for a large portion of the state and that a number of teams had already cancelled their scrimmages.