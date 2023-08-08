The Great Falls football team dominated a three-team scrimmage on Monday night…all 15 minutes of it.
The Red Devils continued the program’s recent run of bad luck where scrimmages are concerned. Last year, the team had two scrimmages planned and both were cancelled because of the weather. The team’s first scheduled work with another team last week was called off because of severe weather. Monday, the team went all the way to Bethune-Bowman High School (in Orangeburg County) to take on the host Mohawks and Burke. Great Falls Coach Brian Kane knew that thunderstorms were in the forecast for a large portion of the state and that a number of teams had already cancelled their scrimmages.
“I called their coach and he said, ‘No, come on down, it’s going to be great.’ So we headed on down there,” Kane said.
And it was great while it lasted. Great Falls started on offense (and finished there too given the short time frame).
Kane said he liked what he saw as his squad drove the field and scored a touchdown.
“We didn’t have a negative yardage play. I think our shortest gain was about five yards,” he said.
Running back Jaylyn Sanders had several big gainers as did quarterback Tremaine Caldwell. With lightning beginning to light up the sky in the distance, Kane decided to go ahead and attempt a pass, though he said it would have been his intention to keep it on the ground otherwise.
The lightning got closer, the wind and rain started and the teams retreated into the gym. After waiting for a while, Kane said the decision was made to just end things, with the forecast indicating there were no breaks in sight for a while.
The bad luck has actually extended beyond the preseason for Great Falls in recent times. Last season, the team drove all the way to Scott’s Branch (two hours away) for a game, only to arrive and find out the home team had failed to schedule referees. Great Falls won by forfeit, but had other problems.
“Then we had bus problems on the way home,” Kane said. “So we had to wait on another bus to come down and pick us up.”
Kane is hoping the weather and bus both cooperate as his team ends the preseason on Friday at the Chester County Football Jamboree. Great Falls kicks off the season next Thursday at Heathwood Hall.