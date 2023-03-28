Keevi Worthy was guaranteed of at least one vote in last week’s Great Falls municipal election and that would have been just about enough to sew up a win.
Worthy was the winner in last week’s special election to fill a vacant seat on Great Falls Town Council. Worthy (who previously lost a close special election for another seat on the Council) was the only candidate to file, but an election still had to be held because of the possibility of write-in candidates. With the race not being competitive, the turnout was sparse at best (29 total votes were cast), but Worthy received 25 of those (four were write-ins) and was certified as the winner.
At the Great Falls Town Council meeting the night before, Mayor Josh Brantley mentioned the election and said he was looking forward to working with Worthy. When someone hypothetically asked what would happen if no one voted in a one-candidate race, Brantley indicated he would definitely be voting for Worthy.
“Because she was the only person who went through the process of filing to be a candidate,” he explained.
This is the second special election Great Falls as staged in the last year. When Brantley won the mayoral race last year, he was already a sitting council member, so a special election had to be held to fill his old seat. The most recent race came about when Councilman Glenn Smith resigned his seat in December. The rest of his unexpired term, which is three full years, will now be filled by Worthy. She will be sworn in at the Council’s April meeting.